BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council approved the city’s fiscal 2023-24 budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday while also setting the stage to issue bonds for future projects.

Kelli Bourgeois, the Bristol, Tennessee City Manager, provided the council and the public with a summary of the contents included in the proposed $146.70 million budget.

“Our budget total for fiscal year 2024 is proposed to be $146.7 million, which reflects a 7% increase. We are not proposing to cut any types of programs or change any programs with this budget,” Bourgeois said. “The budget does include an 8% pay increase for all city employees.”

It includes no tax increases.

Bourgeois explained that the budget that has been drafted does show a $4 million deficit. However, she emphasized that the deficit is due to carry-over expenses from previous years and that it will be covered with fund balance.

“We have more than adequate fund balance,” Bourgeois said. “This has been planned due to a number of factors, including equipment and capital projects that are extending from previous years to the future.”

During the meeting, which took place at the Slater Community Center, the City Council also passed a resolution indicating the intent of the city to issue bonds that would allow them to proceed with the four big projects that both the city and the Bristol community are excited about, including the Whitetop Creek Baseball Park, the pickleball courts project, the Melrose Recreation Center, and the skate park.

Bourgeois explained that the city could do up to $10 million in bonds per calendar year and highlighted that in ongoing conversations with the council, it has been proposed that in the fiscal year 2023—which ends June 30 — they will plan to issue bonds to pay for the Whitetop Creek Baseball Park and the pickleball courts and that the Melrose Recreation Center and the Skate Park would be bonded in fiscal 2023-24.

“We are working with our bond advisor to make sure that we’re planning the best way possible for both taxpayers and to get those projects completed,” Bourgeois said.

Toward the end of the meeting, Bourgeois also informed the public that although the city’s tax rate is set to stay the same this year, they will be reaching out to a consultant about conducting a rate study to analyze information and make recommendations for rates moving forward.

“The proposal is for the tax rate to stay the same this coming year, and with that, though, our utilities, so water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and solid waste, we do need to look at those rates,” Bourgeois said. “So we have an RFP [request for proposals] out right now looking for a consultant to conduct a rate study.”