BRISTOL, Tenn. — The City of Bristol, Tennessee, has chosen Mattern & Craig, a regional engineering firm, to design the new home of the Bristol State Liners and Tennessee High Vikings baseball teams.

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a design agreement with Mattern & Craig during their regular meeting.

Terry Napier, the director of Parks and Recreation for the city, explained that the city has full confidence in the firm as they have worked together on projects in the past.

“We’ve used Mattern and Craig for multiple projects and we kind of have a timeline here because the games start in June,” Napier said. “Because of that existing relationship and allowances in the state law, we selected them based on their previous work in our current relationship.”

Napier highlighted that the design and surveying work that will be conducted by Mattern & Craig is the first step in what is set to be the complete transformation of the Whitetop Creek baseball field into a championship-level baseball field, which the city and the State Liners aim to have completed by June of 2024 when the next season of begins.

“It starts with a site survey and we start putting our hands together, you know, what’s the field look like? What’s the dugouts look like? Here’s the buildings, and then from that, they will design and develop the architectural drawings that we put out to bid and hire a construction company to build,” Napier said.

City Council members have been promoting the idea of bringing the reconfigured Appalachian League team to the Tennessee side for some time. The State Liners currently play their games at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia.

The league was formerly a part of Minor League Baseball with Bristol formerly affiliated with major league teams including the Pirates and Twins.

However a major shift by MLB three years ago saw the Appalachian League converted into a collegiate summer league

“Our goal, now, it’s a very, very, very tough goal to meet. But our goal is to be finished by June 1 of 2024,” Napier said. “if we’re late, we have a couple of backup plans. One is road games. We’re going to do our best, and if we don’t make it, we’ll get ‘er done.”

The design and surveying phase will cost a total of $458,990.

“The bottom line is the State Liners, at the end of the season, no longer have a home. So sometimes you just gotta go for it,” Napier said.

The State Liners lease expires in December, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said Friday.

Napier explained that the new Whitetop Creek baseball field will also be the house of the Tennessee High Vikings starting in 2025 and that the field will also be used for various community events.

“There’s a great desire to keep that level of baseball in our community. We needed to do something at the high school level. Their seasons are back to back, not at the same time,” Napier said. “We’ll still do other tournaments, Little League, and other things at this facility.”