Officers at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office may soon receive $3 more per hour following a Budget Committee vote on Wednesday.

Committee member Gary Stidham made a motion to increase pay by $3, which would come from the general fund. The motion passed unanimously and will be sent to the full commission for final approval.

The motion comes after the Sullivan County Commission approved its $270 million budget in June.

Sullivan County Finance Director Larry Bailey told commissioners that $1,045,713 has become available. The money includes $560,713 in unused funds and $485,000 in transferred funds from last fiscal year’s budget.

SCSO Assistant Chief Greg Simcox said the department is losing officers to surrounding jurisdictions, where starting pay is higher than Sullivan County.

Currently, starting uniformed employees at the SCSO receive $18.62 per hour, or about $38,000 a year.

Over the past year, officials in Carter County, Greene County, Unicoi County and Washington County have increased pay for officers. Simcox said the SCSO has lost officers to Carter County and Washington County, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In July, the starting pay for the rank of THP trooper went up to $65,004. Commissioners said they know Sullivan County can’t compete with the state.

As a result of the pay increases, Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said the SCSO has found it difficult to compete with surrounding agencies to recruit officers.

“We’re losing them. Right now, we can lose them to ALDI’s,” said Simcox, referring to the ALDI grocery store chain.

Sullivan County passed its budget early, and it surprised commissioners and SCSO officials when surrounding counties passed budgets, which included increases in pay for law enforcement.

If the full Sullivan County Commission approves a pay increase, Carswell said the difference will make the county more competitive when it comes to recruiting new employees, Carswell said.

Commissioners asked whether sign-on bonuses or improvement bonuses would be useful to bring in new employees or retain employees. Carswell and Simcox said they did not believe such bonuses were helpful.

Commissioner David Akard asked if the county could improve benefits, but Simcox said he believes the county currently provides good benefits.

“Young guys look at the bottom dollar, they don’t look at retirement,” Carswell said.

The SCSO currently has more than two dozen vacancies, which includes positions in dispatch, jail, criminal investigations and patrol. The department has about 330 employees.

There was some concern that commissioners might be micromanaging Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, an elected official, by passing a motion to direct him to give raises to employees.

The full commission will likely take up the Budget Committee’s motion during its meeting on Sept. 21 at the Sullivan County Courthouse.