BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol Virginia has initiated air sampling and monitoring programs at its quarry landfill.

The activities are being conducted under procedures created by, and the supervision of, Stantec Consulting Services Inc, an independent, third-party consultant with offices throughout the U.S., according to a written statement.

Stantec has decades of experience in environmental public health, toxicology, and human and ecological risk assessment.

“The citizens and taxpayers of Bristol, Virginia, are investing an incredible amount of money and resources to address concerns and implement improvements at the landfill,” City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads said in the statement. “While the testing is not indicative of any increased concern, our taxpayers deserve to know the landfill remains safe and that all the hard work being done is delivering real results.”

Air sampling involves collecting individual air samples at specific locations around the landfill. The collected samples are then analyzed by an independent laboratory. Air monitoring allows for real time measurements of the general air conditions around the landfill, according to the statement.

Stantec’s initial air sampling is testing for specific components including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and sulfur compounds. The results of this initial air sampling are being used to identify what is coming out of the landfill. The air monitoring program will detect for the presence of total VOCs, Benzene, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dimethyl Sulfide and Ammonia.

If detected, the monitoring system will indicate how much of a particular compound is present. The monitoring program utilizes a minimum of three targeted locations on the landfill property, including two sites along the property line between the landfill and the Tennessee state line, according to the statement.

The city will make the results of the air monitoring and air sampling available to the public through its websites. The format and timeline for reporting the data is in the early stage of development and implementation. The results of both programs will provide information about air quality and safety as remediation efforts continue at the landfill as required under the consent decree approved by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

It is anticipated the city will begin posting information on at least a monthly basis no later than August 15.

As Bristol, Virginia conducts this new air sampling and monitoring program, it will continue to assess and evaluate the need to alter the current remediation efforts underway at the landfill while adhering to the consent decree, according to the statement.