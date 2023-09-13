BRISTOL, Va. — Saying that addressing the Twin City’s issues with homelessness is a priority, city leaders learned Tuesday about a Chattanooga program that assists with that city’s homeless population.

Steve Brookes, the executive director of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, explained how the nonprofit agency’s ambassadors interact with that city’s homeless daily, helping them connect with social services and meeting other needs.

The alliance was created in 2019 and is funded by a special city tax levy on residents and businesses but isn’t part of city government. It supplements city services by using “ambassadors” who work on the streets, helping with litter control, beautification and assisting with events, Brookes said.

Part of their responsibility is to “build credibility” with that city’s homeless, perform regular wellness checks and try to assist them access services, he said.

The city also allowed a homeless encampment to be established.

“There are rules and not everyone wants to follow them, so they are asked to leave because they won’t follow the rules,” Brookes said of the encampment. “Those who complied with them, the community became very special…they created a family atmosphere and worked to get folks stabilized.”

Mayor Neal Osborne predicted the council will discuss the various aspects of this program.

“The ideas they put forward are pretty inventive. I think they have some good programs. I’m interested in how quickly they’re able to respond to mental health crises. I think a lot of the problems people experience downtown, with unsheltered people, comes from a crisis they’re experiencing … The problem is you have to have the resources to move quickly and they seem to have that figured out.”

The Chattanooga program’s budget is $900,000 annually, with funds generated by the tax levy.

“Chattanooga has a population about 10.5 times the size of Bristol. They’re 180,000 and we’re about 17,000. The $900,000 for their program would equate to about $85,000 for a city Bristol’s size. I don’t know that that’s enough money to do the things you should do and do them the correct way,” Osborne said.

The city is expected to hear from a member of the Chattanooga City Council at an upcoming meeting.

Osborne said city officials are attempting to find answers to this city’s issues.

“This is one of our priorities. Obviously a lot of our time has been directed toward landfill stuff; fiscal things. But having a good downtown, a safe downtown, is one of our priorities,” Osborne said. “As local government, health, safety and welfare are our responsibilities. We want to be able to provide health, safety and welfare not only for people downtown but for people who are living downtown without a house.”

There is no simple solution, he said.

“We want people downtown, their employees and customers, to be able to come to your business and feel safe and secure. We’re working on it. We’re aware of the situation but I could guarantee you we’re not going to find a way to solve homelessness but I guarantee we’re going to find a way to make it better,” he said.

Osborne said the key locally will be engaging with all of the local organizations that want to help to develop the best series of solutions.

“It’s not a cookie cutter situation. What works exactly for Chattanooga won’t work for Bristol, won’t work for Johnson City, won’t work for Kingsport. You have to tailor these ideas,” Osborne said.