Abingdon Town Council has approved a Park Street request to construct a porch in the Southwest Virginia town’s flood plain.

The request to construct the structure in the town’s flood hazard district comes from the owner of the Dooley House, which was moved a couple of years ago from Pecan Street to Park Street.

The town’s Planning Commission approved the move, but one member, Scott Wilson, an engineer, voted against it because it was in the flood plain.

Town Councilman Wayne Austin made a motion to approve the exception, seconded by Vice Mayor Dwayne Anderson. The motion passed unanimously.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Dickie Kiser spoke during public comments to note the upcoming Kim Andis Memorial Car Show to be held on Sept. 30, from 2-5 p.m., on Abingdon’s Main Street. The event will be a cancer benefit in honor of the late wife of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.