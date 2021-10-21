Gov. Northam visits Bland County, Hitachi Energy to celebrate expansion that will bring 40 new jobs to the area

BLAND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Bland County on Wednesday to celebrate an expansion of the Hitachi Energy plant that will bring 40 new jobs to the area.

The company, a leader in power and energy technologies, invested $6.2 million to upgrade equipment and increase manufacturing capacity at its Bland County operation.

The facility, formerly called Hitachi ABB Power Grids, is the largest private-sector employer in the county and the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America.

The Bland County operation successfully competed with other power grid manufacturing facilities across the United States for this project, which created 40 new jobs. Hitachi announced the expansion in September 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam thanked the company for expanding in Virginia and said the state’s economy is doing well overall, despite the pandemic.

The company now employs 330 employees.