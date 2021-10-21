Gov. Northam visits Bland County, Hitachi Energy to celebrate expansion that will bring 40 new jobs to the area

BLAND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Bland County on Wednesday to celebrate an expansion of the Hitachi Energy plant that will bring 40 new jobs to the area.
The company, a leader in power and energy technologies, invested $6.2 million to upgrade equipment and increase manufacturing capacity at its Bland County operation.
The facility, formerly called Hitachi ABB Power Grids, is the largest private-sector employer in the county and the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America.
The Bland County operation successfully competed with other power grid manufacturing facilities across the United States for this project, which created 40 new jobs. Hitachi announced the expansion in September 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam thanked the company for expanding in Virginia and said the state’s economy is doing well overall, despite the pandemic.
The company now employs 330 employees.
The Bland facility designs and manufactures medium-voltage transformers. The transformers contain no oil and are used to adjust and stabilize the voltage of electricity flowing through the nation’s power grids, as well as in specialized industries like data centers, hospitals, universities and renewable energy. The expansion was initiated to address the fast-growing demand from customers across North America.
During a tour of the facility, Northam spoke with employees who explained, step-by-step, how the transformers are manufactured.
“It’s exciting to see a large investment in this facility,” Craig Helewski, who has been with the company 12 years, said. “It speaks volumes about the future of this facility.”
The plant expansion is a sign that the market is here as demand for the transformers made in Bland increases, Hitachi executive Anthony Allard said.
“A lot of great things come out of this facility, and more is to come.”