Gospel, Music, Arts celebration to be held Sunday at Shiloh FWB
Gospel, Music, Arts celebration to be held Sunday at Shiloh FWB

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14th annual Gospel, Music, Arts celebration will be held Sunday at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church.

The event celebrates bluegrass, country and old-time gospel music. Those scheduled to perform include No Name But His, the New Harvest Brothers, Diane & Mildred, Brenda Viars and Brother Bob and Sister Laurie Smallwood.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. The church is at 21503 Benhams Road in Bristol, Virginia.

