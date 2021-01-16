GOP primary set for 8 sites Jan. 21 in Virginia's 38th District Senate race

Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, addressed the district’s situation in a written statement.

“The passing of Southwest Virginia’s senior state senator leaves the 38th Senatorial District seat vacant for the 2021 regular session,” Pillion wrote. “Unfortunately, by waiting until March 23 to hold the special election, the governor has strengthened the Democrats control in the Senate of Virginia, leaving the residents of the 38th District without a vote in the Senate for the entirety of this session.

“Despite being down a vote, the residents of the 38th District are not down a voice. As our delegation has always done, we will continue to work together to make sure all of Southwest Virginia is represented in Richmond,” Pillion wrote.

Six candidates have declared their intentions to run and the Republican Party’s deadline is noon Monday, according to the official statement on the 9th District Republican Party website.

Former Circuit Judge Chad Dotson, 47, of Wise County, announced his intentions to run through a Facebook post. He currently serves as the dean of students and a constitutional law professor at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.