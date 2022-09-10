Good tunes from Miko Marks chase the rain away

Miko Marks made short work of any drizzle that dared linger in downtown Bristol Saturday with her electric smile and soaring vocals that likely raised the roof on the Piedmont stage.

In her first - but likely not last - visit to Bristol's Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Marks and her band The Resurrectors delivered a spirited, high energy set that will feature an encore performance Sunday afternoon.

Marks, 49, has reason to smile, riding the wave of a second recording career, a new single release next week coinciding with AmericanaFest in Nashville and a new tour as the opening act for Little Feat.

Her first go-round as a country recording artist lasted five years from 2003 until 2008.

"I became disenchanted with not being seen," she said Saturday. "I didn't stop singing, I stopped recording and mostly sang locally in the Bay area where I live."

Prior to the global pandemic in 2020, she had reached out to musician friends Justin Phipps and Steve Wyreman who said they had a song for her. That song was "Goodnight America," which is the title of her current album.

"That was so well received, we were like let's do another one. And let's do another one. Pretty soon, we had an album," she said. "Now I'm doing Bristol Rhythm & Roots, which is awesome, and I'm doing the [Grand Ole] Opry on Oct. 14 and that's pretty amazing. Stuff is just taking off and I'm so excited about it."

Her current single "One More Night" ranks 14th this week on the Americana Music singles chart, up six spots from 20 last week.

A new single is to be released next week, during Americana Fest and a new album, "Feel Like Going Home" will release next month. Festival goers got a sneak preview of the title track and some other goodies during Saturday's set.

For Marks, its all about the music.

"I just want to leave it all on the stage. When I'm dead and gone, the music lives on," Marks said.

Music, she said, comes from her soul.

"I'm an emotional singer," she said. "I don't just sing the words, I get into the actual being of the song."

What came out Saturday was a blend of blues, gospel, country and soul that had her audience dancing, waving their arms and singing along.

It is that kind of performance that previously earned her a chance to tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band and to sing with them at The Ryman.

Music, especially country music has always influenced her, from her grandmother from Mississippi to her family in Flint, Michigan, to modern day.

"I was 3 years old and my mama used to put me in front of my family. They would be my little audience and she was say, 'Miko come out here and sing.' My mom knew early on that I had a voice," Marks said.

In school she took music lessons and sang in the choir, including a performance at Carnegie Hall.

She grew up listening to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Loretta Lynn.

"I love stories and this is the only kind of music that was speaking to me in a storybook kind of way," she said. "I love Motown and gospel but the storytelling like "He Stopped Loving Her Today" and I was little...It's what I was raised on."

There were "barricades" then and now, she said, but the industry is more accepting today.

"It is so nice to see some movement in the right direction. I'm starting to see the glass half-full. There are things in my lifetime I didn't think I would see. There are many people of color doing country music," Marks said. "When I started there was one other person and that was it."

Marks is slated to perform Sunday at the 7th Street stage at 2:30 p.m.

Another performer who will make her Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut today is North Carolina-born singer/songwriter Emily Scott Robinson.

Despite growing up a few hours away in the Triad area, Robinson admits she isn't well versed on the Twin City's musical legacy or the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

"My parents weren't really big country music fans and we didn't come to the mountains that much. We usually went to the beach," she said with a laugh. "I don't know enough about the history specifically. I know about the Carter Family but, I'll be honest, I don't know a whole lot about Bristol but I'm excited to learn more."

And she recognizes Bristol may not know a lot about her. She grew up playing music but more as a hobby, went to college, earned degrees in history and Spanish and became a social worker.

"I never thought I would be doing this for a living. It wasn't something I considered as an option," she said. "I went to a songwriter camp about 10 years ago and fell in love with the possibility of doing this for a career. Equal parts falling in love with the idea and completely terrified by the idea and feeling I'd discovered a calling I didn't know I had."

Robinson took the leap. From 2016 to 2020 she lived in an RV, touring and playing shows around the country before eventually settling in Telluride, Colorado, a resort town with a substantial roots music scene.

She has three albums out, signed with Oh Boy Records in 2021 and has another record due out - an EP called "Built on Bones" that tells the stories of two witches from Shakespeare's MacBeth.

Her music is original, with an emphasis on storytelling, coming from a kaleidoscope of sources - including her imagination, personal experiences and ideas from others. Her style leans toward country and folk, thanks to inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell, Patty Griffin, Nancy Griffith, Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlisle.

Her dream is for a lifelong career, but don't try to pigeonhole her style.

"One that is full of artistic collaborations that excite me; that are not boring," Robinson said. "It looks like writing music. I've got an old-timey country-bluegrass record in me. I've got a gospel record in me. I just want to be a whole artist - not sticking to just one genre. I want to continue to grow."

The former social worker also intends to give back and aid groups she feels a connection to, including immigrants and disabled veterans.

Emily Scott Robinson will close out the 6th Street stage at 4:30 p.m.

Her set will include friends and band members Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez - who also comprise Americana duo Violet Bell.

Early showers failed to dampen the enthusiasm as revelry returned to the streets of Bristol Saturday afternoon and evening for the second day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

While rains washed out auxiliary events like children's day, shows went on without a hitch with crowds growing continually throughout the day as thousands again filled the streets of downtown.

The festival wraps up Sunday with gates opening at 10 a.m. Most stages begin between noon and 1 p.m. The lineup includes 46 performances on 16 outdoor and indoor stages, topped off by Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash at 5:15 p.m., on the State Street stage.

Sunday's lineup also includes Junior Brown, Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Briston Maroney, Dustbowl Revival, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway and many others.

Sunday also marks the drawing for the annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, one of the Birthplace of Country Music’s largest annual fundraisers for the museum and its programming.

The last of the 5,000 tickets sold out Saturday afternoon. Prizes include a 2022 Jeep Renegade 4x4, 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck, 2022 Nissan Rogue, 2022 Kia Sportage, 2022 Indian motorcycle, Scag zero-turn mower, Sea Doo watercraft, Sandals vacation, Martin D28 guitar, Sony 75-inch TV, Food City gift card and cash prizes up to $25,000.

Drawings will be held live outside the museum Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Winners need not be present.

Adult Sunday admission tickets are $50 at the gate. Children 12 and under admitted free.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC