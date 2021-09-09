Going to races or BR&RR? Health officials urge COVID precautions

Be prepared

Some health officials are warning the public to be careful if they plan to attend these events — or other similar gatherings this fall.

“There’s no zero risk,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the public health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia.

“We really want people to be vaccinated before they go to large events like this,” Hubbard said. “Any time you’re doing anything right now, there’s a risk of getting COVID-19.”

But you can be cautious, she said.

“If you are vaccinated and you are wearing a mask, and you have tested negative, and you are sticking to the edges of the crowds, you are going to be at a lot less risk than if you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask in the middle of a large crowd,” Hubbard said.

“You’re at a much greater risk of getting sick if you’re not vaccinated,” Hubbard said. “We have been encouraging vaccinations for almost 10 months now.”

Double masking

Dr. Amit Vashist has been working with COVID-19 patients — for about 18 months — in the region served by Ballad Health.