Going to races or BR&RR? Health officials urge COVID precautions

Health officials and organizers of two upcoming events that draw big crowds to Bristol — the Rhythm & Roots Reunion and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway — are urging those attending to take safety precautions amid the record number of COVID-19 cases across the region.
“We urge that people get vaccinated. We urge the people to get tested,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, which stages this weekend’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol. “We just urge everyone to be safe and take precautions that make them feel safe.”
In turn, the same precautions are stressed by Anthony Vestal, a communications specialist at BMS, where NASCAR races return the following weekend, Sept. 16-18.
“Masks here are going to be required in any kind of close space — elevator, lobby area or the suite level,” Vestal said. “We also have proactively built in some extra space in the grandstands between groups.”
Be prepared
Some health officials are warning the public to be careful if they plan to attend these events — or other similar gatherings this fall.
“There’s no zero risk,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the public health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia.
“We really want people to be vaccinated before they go to large events like this,” Hubbard said. “Any time you’re doing anything right now, there’s a risk of getting COVID-19.”
But you can be cautious, she said.
“If you are vaccinated and you are wearing a mask, and you have tested negative, and you are sticking to the edges of the crowds, you are going to be at a lot less risk than if you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask in the middle of a large crowd,” Hubbard said.
“You’re at a much greater risk of getting sick if you’re not vaccinated,” Hubbard said. “We have been encouraging vaccinations for almost 10 months now.”
Double masking
Dr. Amit Vashist has been working with COVID-19 patients — for about 18 months — in the region served by Ballad Health.
People who have survived COVID-19 and have been vaccinated have about 2.5 times more protection against catching the virus, said Vashist, chief clinical officer for Ballad Health and a practicing hospitalist physician at Abingdon, Virginia.
People who have not been vaccinated are more susceptible to develop severe cases of COVID-19, Vashist said.
Such cases could attack the heart and brain — and put patients at risk of needing kidney dialysis and ventilators as the virus attacks the lungs, Vashist said.
Hubbard questioned, “Are you willing to deal with the consequences of it? People have to look at their own personal risk and whether they have underlying health conditions and whether they have people in their household who are not vaccinated.”
On Wednesday, Ballad Health facilities had 413 COVID-19 cases in its hospitals, 100 of them in intensive care units, said Ashlea Ramey, a spokeswoman for Ballad Health. Many are cases of the aggressive delta variant.
When going to events, Vashist recommended using N-95 masks worn by medical professionals — if possible — to keep out virus transmissions.
If that’s not possible, he recommended “double-masking” with a cloth mask worn over a surgical mask.
You should also stay 6 feet away from others, he said.
Hubbard suggested that attendees of large events follow up by getting tested for COVID-19.
The return of R&R
Last year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion was canceled due to the global pandemic.
This year’s event runs Friday to Sunday.
“We felt that it was important to move forward with our festival,” Ross said. “We’ve got to get back to living. Get your shot and move on.”
Ross added, “We have upped our game by trying to mitigate all that we can.”
That includes installing hand-sanitizing stations and having masks available at every entry point, Ross said.
Masks are recommended for the gathering, which has mostly outdoor events but does feature a few in-doors.
Social distancing is also recommended, Ross said.
Age concerns
Nearly every day sets a new record for COVID-19 cases in this region in recent weeks.
Taylor Pendleton, public information officer for the Sullivan County Health Department in Blountville, Tennessee, said there are many cases in schools right now.
“That’s something that we have primarily been focusing on,” she said.
She recommended that local residents wear masks and get vaccinated.
“Right now, to our knowledge, the schools are not really requiring masking. And that is where the numbers are going up the highest,” Pendleton said. “And then it’s spreading to the parents, who are pretty much taking it to work.”
When it comes to the large crowds expected at events this fall, Pendleton also urged attendees to use social distancing and mask up.
Do not hover around strangers in concert crowds, she said.
“People need to be masking,” Pendleton said. “Try to stay away from people.”
