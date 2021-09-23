Girls Inc. launches campaign to expand facility

BRISTOL, Va. — Girls Inc. of Bristol has launched a $1.7 million capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a gymnasium and community center adjacent to its existing Bristol site on Clinton Avenue.

The proposed facility will total more than 7,500 square feet of additional space for the organization, allowing Girls Inc. to serve as many as 240 additional girls at its Bristol site. By adding the structure, Girls Inc. will have the capacity to serve a total of 390 girls in Bristol. Children from Girls Inc.’s co-ed outreach sites will also have access to the facility, representing the potential for more than 1,000 children across the region to benefit from the project. The facility will also be available to the community for use as an event space, meeting place or recreational facility.

“We are excited at the possibility of being able to better serve our current children and expand the number of children we can accommodate,” President & CEO Amy Barker Phillips said. “As needs in our community grow and change, it’s important that we are prepared to continue accepting children. With our current facilities, our growth possibilities are limited, and we never want to turn away a child who needs our program.”