BRISTOL, Va. — Girls Inc. of Bristol is getting closer to fulfilling a longtime dream by completing the construction of its new $1.8 million gym and community center.

“This has been a dream for many, many years,” said Heather Lawson, the COO of Girls Inc. of Bristol, Virginia, who highlighted how important the new space will be for their girls.

“We have a lot of girls here, and they have a lot of energy, and we need space for them to get that out,” Lawson said. “It also is going to allow us to increase our numbers that we serve. We’re going to be able to serve more than the 149 that we are allowed in this building right now.”

Girls Inc. is about $60,000 away from meeting its fundraising goal of $1,782,000.

The long-time community agency announced the project in 2021 and held a groundbreaking ceremony last August for the facility, which is just across the street from the organization’s Clinton Avenue headquarters.

Girls Inc., has operated in Bristol for more than 70 years and serves girls ages 5-18.

The new 7,500-square-foot gym and community center will have a full kitchen and partitions, which could allow for up to six different classroom spaces.

The additional space will allow Girls Inc. to serve as many as 240 additional girls at its Bristol site, officials previously said. By adding the structure, Girls Inc. will have the capacity to serve a total of 390 girls in Bristol.

Children from Girls Inc.’s co-ed outreach sites will also have access to the facility, representing the potential for more than 1,000 children across the region to benefit from the project.

Lawson explained that although there have been a few setbacks, they expect the construction of the new gym and community center to be completed by this October.

“They’re putting in tile. The painters are over there this week. We hope to have the parking lot soon,” Lawson said. “It’s happening now, it’s pretty exciting.”

On August 31, Food City is scheduled to present Girls Inc. of Bristol, Va., with the second of three check presentations, having pledged a total of $15,000 to the project.