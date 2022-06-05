Generals’ monument not part of rededication ceremony

During Friday’s rededication of the “Common Foot Soldier” — a statue originally dedicated as a monument to the Confederate soldiers from Washington County — a smaller, second pedestal honoring Civil War generals from Virginia was not a part of the rededication ceremony.

The smaller monument on the walkway leading to the Common Foot Soldier Monument was first unveiled at the courthouse lawn in the 1990s — about 60 years after the soldier statue was relocated to the courthouse lawn, Washington County Board of Supervisors member Charlie Hargis said.

No special dedication is being planned for the generals’ monument, Hargis said.

Plans are still in the works for the Common Foot Soldier Park near the Washington County Administration Building in Abingdon, Virginia.

The ceremony on Friday honored the rededication of the “Common Foot Soldier.” That monument, of a soldier holding a gun, has now been rededicated to honor soldiers in all wars, according to Washington County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Rush.

The statue previously stood on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse after being moved in 1936 from the center of Main Street.

The Confederate statue was first unveiled in 1907 and dedicated in 1908. It was moved earlier this year to its current location near Virginia Highlands Community College to make way for the renovation and expansion of the Washington County Courthouse.

Future plans for the park include a contest to officially name the park, Hargis said. “Or we may keep the name ‘Common Foot Soldier Park.’”

Hargis also wants to set up a way for people to donate to the park.

Three benches are also slated to be added to the park, which spans about two acres. Handrails and lights will be added to the walkway in the next few weeks, according to Hargis.

“It’s not going to be a big park,” Hargis said. “It’s just a nice little park.”

