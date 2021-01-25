General store opens in Abingdon after renovations

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s not your grandmother’s store with squeaky floors and sagging ceilings.

Instead, it’s a new slant on old-time charm happening in downtown Abingdon.

After months of renovations, Hunter Dannhardt and his business partner, Steve Matney, have opened Abingdon General Store at 252 West Main St. — a portion of the same 1940s building that housed Parks Belk department store more than 70 years ago.

“We’ve been looking for a place to display our collections,” said Dannhardt, who also owns Appalachian Reclaimed, a business that creates works of art from lumber and metal salvaged from barns and buildings in the area.

Matney, who is co-owner of Abingdon Fitness, is a collector of antiques — everything from vintage signs and old bikes to country store items and old toys.

Opening their own store was a no-brainer for the business partners who are turning their hobbies into something lucrative.

And, while they were at it, they decided to make it a place that would have something for everyone.

The 2,800-square foot store is tailored after some of the more well-known country stores, such as Mast General Store, while matching the needs and desires of the locals.