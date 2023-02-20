EMORY, Va. — A $2 million gift from the Bill Gatton Foundation is kick-starting a $20 million campaign to create a new home for one of the nation’s most successful equestrian programs.

Emory & Henry College officials unveiled the grant Monday along with plans to develop a 66-acre site along the south side of Interstate 81’s Exit 26, including a new riding arena, which will carry the late Bristol, Tennessee-based vehicle dealer’s name.

The indoor riding arena will be named The Bill Gatton Grand Arena.

“This is a great day for Emory & Henry. As we have been planning what the Emory & Henry of the future is going to look like, the equestrian program has already been a program of high excellence and visibility, is really leading the way,” college President John Wells said during an event at the site.

“We are enormously grateful to the Gatton Foundation. We can’t say enough for their generosity and making the foundational gift for the new equestrian center. We have had a lot of conversations about how the Gatton Foundation and Gatton name really corresponds to the excellence that is our equestrian program,” Wells said.

This lead gift, made in memory of the late C.M. “Bill” Gatton, continues his longstanding support of the former Virginia Intermont Equestrian Program (now Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College.

The current equestrian facility is located on 120 acres at I-81 Exit 10. The program, established at the former VI College, has grown significantly since the transition and continued to earn national championship recognition.

The college plans to establish a multi-sports complex on the opposite side of the interstate, which will further increase its visibility.

Rob Peel, a Gatton Foundation trustee, said this program is right in Gatton’s “wheelhouse,” due to his love of this region and education.

“I love the idea that this being a lead gift; something that will anchor and inspire others to give to the program, the school and the region. We’re hoping to carry forward Mr. Gatton’s legacy to programs that will make a difference,” Peel said.

Lisa Moosmueller-Terry, equestrian coach and director of equestrian center, said this is an important step for the program.

“We have been in that [current] facility for a long time and it has served us well,” Moosmueller-Terry said. “But the program keeps growing, keeps expanding and we keep going into other avenues in a collaborative on some excellent programs on the main campus. In order to continue that growth, we really need the space to do so. More current, more modern and this puts the students closer to main campus.”

Twenty-four equestrian students transferred to E&H when Virginia Intermont closed in 2014 and there are currently more than 100 from 27 states, she said.

VI riders set the stage winning 15 national championships, and that number has grown to 22 — despite years with no contests during the global pandemic.

Moosmueller-Terry called the championships the “icing” on the cake.

“What we really do is have graduates who are going to work in the field and be advocates for the horse. We also do a lot of collaborations,” she said. “We’re looking at other potential collaborations with what is already here on campus … The horse industry is a $123 billion industry with 1.7 million jobs and so many jobs need to be filled.”

Equine studies has generated a new major as Equine Assisted Therapy was introduced in 2020. The college also offers a minor in Animal Science. For the past two enrollment cycles, the equestrian program has seen an overwhelming amount of interest and some segments have reached capacity.

The new facility will offer more students the opportunity to come to E&H to ride, compete and study, according to a written statement from the college.

The new Bill Gatton Grand Arena will be marked by prominent signage on the exterior of the arena building and the interior. All way-finding signage for the entire equestrian center will refer to the Bill Gatton Grand Arena, including highway and road signage as allowed by the relevant governing authorities.