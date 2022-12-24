Gatton Foundation gifts $1 million to United Way

The Bill Gatton Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the United Way of Bristol this week.

The donation is for the United Way’s Endowment Fund, which helps cover administrative costs and allows a bigger portion of funds raised to go directly to agencies and programs.

According to Lisa Cofer, executive director of the United Way of Bristol, the campaign for the endowment fund started in 2016. So far, the fund has $8 million in pledges and gifts, $1 million shy of its $9 million goal.

“What this does is it helps ensure that our United Way – many years into the future, long after all of us are gone – (and) that our agency programs will be able to be there and to help the people that need it the most,” Cofer said.

Helping to financially stabilize the United Way and its efforts, the endowment fund provides recurring funds year after year.

“The interest from the endowment fund will go back into our budget for next year to help us make sure that more of every dollar goes out to the organizations,” Cofer said. “The principal (amount) stays in the endowment fund, and then we have policies in place on how much of the interest every year goes into paying for the administrative expenses, so when we raise the money through the annual campaign we can put more of those dollars back into the community.”

According to a United Way press release, Gatton was a longtime supporter of the United Way and its mission.

“The (Bill Gatton) Foundation believes this donation to the endowment fund will positively impact the United Way of Bristol’s ability to fulfill its mission far into the future,” the release said. “As the endowment fund grows, the fund will be able to pay for more and more of the expenses and overhead that are a necessary part of doing good in the community. As a result, a larger part of all future community-wide donations will go directly to the partner agencies and other direct charitable activities.”

“This gift is just tremendous,” Cofer said. “To receive a gift like that, it just means a lot to our community, and the trust that the Bill Gatton Foundation has in the work that we do.”

A Bristol car dealer and philanthropist, Gatton established the foundation in 1985. Even after his death in April 2022 at 89 years old, Gatton's legacy of generosity continues. Gatton is well-known for making substantial donations to entities including the University of Kentucky, East Tennessee State University and various charities. His contributions have been honored by namesake on multiple occasions, including by the Kentucky business school and student center as well as ETSU’s pharmacy school.

“He was a very big supporter of ours,” Cofer said. “He always made gifts to the annual campaign and supported the work that we do, so we are just tremendously thankful that this gift is going to be here and to help us in the future.”