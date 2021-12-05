Gas well work nears finish line at Bristol, Va., landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — Literally and figuratively, the Twin City is holding its collective breath.
That’s because months of work at the Bristol Virginia landfill is expected to be completed this month and — based on the predictions and assurances of consultants and city officials — residents were told to expect a notable reduction in the putrid, pungent odors emitted by the 17-acre quarry landfill.
But there are no guarantees.
For about a year, residents on both sides of the state line have been kept awake at night or rudely awakened by pervasive, foul odors. They report headaches, nosebleeds and other physical and emotional distresses accompanied by a gnawing fear this nightmare might never end.
It has become so pervasive on the Tennessee side the Bristol Tennessee City Council retained a law firm and laboratory to conduct an independent health assessment by taking samples from the landfill with the potential it might take legal action against its sister city. A public meeting is planned once those results are finalized.
To date, the city of Bristol, Virginia has spent or committed to spend about $2.8 million for an array of fixes with more expected in the year ahead.
Initial efforts at resolving the problem last winter only revealed an array of insufficiencies illustrating the situation was worse than originally believed.
The city was cited by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, including for inaccurate, incomplete recordkeeping regarding the temperatures of wells — information that had it been correct — would have prompted the city to drill a series of 21 new gas wells sooner than when they went in — in September and October.
The Environmental Protection Agency has twice come to monitor air quality in and around the landfill — in June and July and then again in October. The federal agency performed six weeks of monitoring in June and July, revealing the presence of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and VOCs [volatile organic compounds] but none above thresholds that would trigger any federal action.
While Virginia’s Department of Health doesn’t directly address the potential dangers posed by landfill gases, the New York State Department of Health does. On its website, it notes short-term exposures of up to two weeks to “elevated levels of ammonia and hydrogen sulfide in air can cause coughing, irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, headache, nausea, and breathing difficulties. These effects usually go away once the exposure is stopped.”
It notes some studies have been conducted to assess longer term health effects associated with exposure to landfill gases.
“These studies lasted for several months and reported health complaints which coincided with periods of elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide and landfill odors. The reported health complaints included eye, throat and lung irritation, nausea, headache, nasal blockage, sleeping difficulties, weight loss, chest pain and aggravation of asthma,” according to the New York health website.
Residents continue to take their complaints to state and federal agencies and continue to protest outside City Council chambers on meeting nights and urge the city to close the landfill immediately.
At the landfill
Work is ongoing at the landfill to connect those 21 newly drilled gas wells to the existing gas collection system. Once done, the plan is to pump underground water out of each well, draw a significant portion of the landfill gases currently venting into the atmosphere and directing them into the system to either be run through contractor Ingenco’s plant to produce electricity or burned off and broken down through the landfill flare, according to Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper Aden Associates and the city’s primary consultant on the landfill project.
On Thursday, construction workers from SCS Field Services were observed scattered across the upper part of the quarry checking new wells. Since mid-November, they have installed and connected a labyrinth of thousands of feet of metal and PVC piping linking the wells to the gas collection system. Working six days per week, the contractors face a Dec. 24 contract deadline.
Eight of the new wells were connected Wednesday, and three were connected Monday, according to updates on the city’s website.
Plans call for completing the network of piping and pressure valves within the next two weeks then gradually increasing the gas pressure coming from each well.
Simultaneous with the connection work wrapping up, a different contractor is expected to begin work next week replacing water pumps at the landfill’s deep well — the first step in trying to identify and stop concentrations of benzene — a known carcinogen regularly appearing in amounts above the permitted levels — from entering the city’s wastewater treatment system.
“We are making some good progress,” Hoch said Wednesday after visiting the landfill. “We’re on and maybe ahead of schedule connecting the wells, and there are a lot of other projects going on that are slated to start as soon as next week with the wet well,” Hoch said. “We’re at the halfway point, and by the end of the week we’ll be even closer to the goal.”
Asked if he expects contractors will meet the deadline, Hoch said, “I don’t see any reason why they won’t meet that. It’s very attainable.”
Hoch said Wednesday he is “cautiously optimistic we’re going to see some improvements.”
It was Hoch, who back on Sept. 14 told the Bristol Virginia City Council and all in attendance, this is “the only option.”
He also predicted if this current work doesn’t resolve the odor issues, the next step will be to drill more wells, adding that night “there really isn’t any other option.”
Once all 21 wells are connected, the plan is to begin drawing out more gas from deep inside the landfill.
“We’ve seen some increases in gas volumes already. When we put the wells in we connect them, we only have them open 10% at the valve,” Hoch said. “We will gradually increase that to draw more gas out of the landfill. We’re in the early stages of that with the ones we do have connected, and we’re working to get the rest connected to pull gas and water out of them.”
Water pumps are in place at each well, and the plan is to connect them to the well and begin pumping water out after all the wells are connected to the gas collection system, Hoch said.
“By pulling water out, that will give us more area to pull more gas out,” Hoch said. “Think of it like in your house, the reason you don’t smell sewer gas in your house is there is a water [plumbing] elbow somewhere that is blocking that odor from coming into your house. The more water we get out, the more air can be pulled through this perforated pipe.”
An engineer was to be at the landfill Thursday to begin raising the amount of pressure at each well head, Hoch said.
“It’s called balancing the well field because it’s balancing the pressures. We pull a vacuum out of the landfill through these wells so we have to adjust the vacuum, we have to adjust how wide open these valves are because we don’t want to draw oxygen — just the methane,” Hoch said, adding it is expected to be a gradual process.
Last year, the landfill was generating about 250 cubic feet of gas per minute. That is now up to 400 but expected to reach 1,000 cfm once all these wells are connected.
“We’ve come a long way, but we’ve got a long ways to go. There is a direct correlation between what is getting into the atmosphere versus what is being broken down in the flare or used at the [Ingenco] plant,” Hoch said.
Crews have also done a pilot project using a misting spray to address the odors, Hoch said.
“I think it will work but it’s like trying to deodorize the ocean. It will be part of a next step where there is odor coming out of the trash. This will treat small areas not 17 acres. We have to get the bulk of the gas under control first,” Hoch said.
What if the current work doesn’t solve the problem?
City Manager Randy Eads addressed that during a November presentation to the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
“If this doesn’t work, we’ll have to seal off the perimeter of the landfill where waste meets the rock face,” he said. “We’ll seal that off in order to prevent gas from coming up near the liner. We’ll add additional wells and continue to pull gas from the landfill, and we’ll seek assistance from federal and state authorities. … At this point, I don’t feel it’s appropriate for us to ask for money when we haven’t completed the projects that will take care of the problem.”
