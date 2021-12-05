Gas well work nears finish line at Bristol, Va., landfill

He also predicted if this current work doesn’t resolve the odor issues, the next step will be to drill more wells, adding that night “there really isn’t any other option.”

Once all 21 wells are connected, the plan is to begin drawing out more gas from deep inside the landfill.

“We’ve seen some increases in gas volumes already. When we put the wells in we connect them, we only have them open 10% at the valve,” Hoch said. “We will gradually increase that to draw more gas out of the landfill. We’re in the early stages of that with the ones we do have connected, and we’re working to get the rest connected to pull gas and water out of them.”

Water pumps are in place at each well, and the plan is to connect them to the well and begin pumping water out after all the wells are connected to the gas collection system, Hoch said.

“By pulling water out, that will give us more area to pull more gas out,” Hoch said. “Think of it like in your house, the reason you don’t smell sewer gas in your house is there is a water [plumbing] elbow somewhere that is blocking that odor from coming into your house. The more water we get out, the more air can be pulled through this perforated pipe.”