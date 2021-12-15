Gas well connection at landfill complete

“The tuning or calibration of the wells will begin tomorrow. The tuning and calibration will allow the wells to be opened, possibly up to 100%, depending on gas production,” Eads said. “Wells will be opened on a gradual basis until the wells are operating at maximum efficiency.”

During his remarks, Eads also refuted rumors in the community and on social media, saying the landfill was not accepting any waste from New York or any other sources outside this region. The landfill is only accepting household waste, Eads said, and not accepting hazardous waste.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, on Tuesday, a request for proposals was published seeking firms to perform consulting and engineering work at the landfill. Eads previously said the city intends to seek an additional outside consultant to review the steps that have been taken thus far to address any issues there.

The public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting also generated more than a dozen people from both Bristols voicing their frustrations and concerns with the landfill, including what is being done and what the future may hold for both cities and residents affected with physical ailments blamed on landfill emissions.