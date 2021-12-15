Gas well connection at landfill complete

BRISTOL, Va. — All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and contractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.
Contractors had until Dec. 24 to connect 21 recently drilled gas wells at the landfill and begin drawing that gas into the landfill’s gas connection system. That process is ultimately expected to dramatically reduce emissions of odors and gases into the atmosphere and reduce health and odor complaints, consultants and city officials have repeatedly said.
“As of tomorrow [Wednesday], work is substantially complete as required by the contract,” Eads told the council. “The work will be completed prior to Dec. 24, 2021, as required by the contract. Currently the landfill gas collection system is pulling 674 cfm [cubic feet per minute] with all the new wells only being open at plus or minus 10%.”
Up until recently, the system was pulling about 300 cfm, so the present reading is more than double that amount, Eads told the council.
Consultant Ernie Hoch of Draper Aden Associates recently told the Herald Courier that well calibration could take some time as workers gradually raise the gas pressure from each well incrementally.
“The tuning or calibration of the wells will begin tomorrow. The tuning and calibration will allow the wells to be opened, possibly up to 100%, depending on gas production,” Eads said. “Wells will be opened on a gradual basis until the wells are operating at maximum efficiency.”
During his remarks, Eads also refuted rumors in the community and on social media, saying the landfill was not accepting any waste from New York or any other sources outside this region. The landfill is only accepting household waste, Eads said, and not accepting hazardous waste.
Additionally, on Tuesday, a request for proposals was published seeking firms to perform consulting and engineering work at the landfill. Eads previously said the city intends to seek an additional outside consultant to review the steps that have been taken thus far to address any issues there.
The public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting also generated more than a dozen people from both Bristols voicing their frustrations and concerns with the landfill, including what is being done and what the future may hold for both cities and residents affected with physical ailments blamed on landfill emissions.
“Bristol, Virginia is waiting. We are waiting to see. This is the middle of December; we’re waiting to see if this works, so all of us can get some relief,” the Rev. Jackie Nophlin told the council. “We’re waiting to see if your plan is going to work, but I want to know what is Plan B? What is Plan B if this doesn’t work?
“I don’t appreciate some of the things that were said here tonight. I don’t appreciate some of the attitudes tonight, but people are hurting,” Nophlin said, urging the council to do more to communicate with the public.
In a related matter, the council went into an hourlong closed session — excluding the public and news media — midway through the agenda to discuss last week’s notice that the Bristol Tennessee City Council was preparing to file legal action in response to the landfill complaints.
There was no further discussion once they returned to regular session.
In other matters, the council unanimously approved modifying the city charter to hold city elections in November, in compliance with a recent state law. The council also approved a new ethics and code of conduct policy and new grand administration policies.
Gordon Jones, a CPA from Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, reviewed the city’s comprehensive audit with the council. It contained a clean opinion with no negative findings, Jones said.
The council also approved, by a 4-1 vote, making a $1 million supplemental appropriation to the school division, because the school system has not yet received a $1.5 million refund from the federal government. The school system is to repay the city by the end of the fiscal year next June.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC