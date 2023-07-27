Gas prices are rising as quickly as July’s thermometer, climbing nearly 20 cents per gallon in some areas in just the past week.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline was $3.68 on Tuesday, which is a penny shy of its highest level in 2023, according to GasBuddy.com. Back in April the national average was $3.69 before falling into the $3.50 to $3.60 range, where prices have been most of the summer.

GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick De Haan reported Wednesday that the national average price for gas rose 5 cents on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since last December when widespread frigid conditions prompted a gas price spike.

Analysts point to slowdowns in production in Texas and Louisiana due to extreme heat.

“Domestic crude oil production fell 100,000 bpd to 12.2 million barrels per day, 100,000 bpd higher than the year ago period. Alaska oil production rose 1,000 barrels to 407,000bpd, while production in the lower 48 fell 100,000 barrels to 11.8 million barrels per day,” De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, wrote in his weekly blog.

Gasoline supplied to the market amounted to 8.94 million barrels per day or 84,000 bpd higher than the previous week. So far in 2023, implied gasoline demand (“products supplied”) is 1.6% higher versus 2022, per the EIA, according to De Haan.

Motorists were paying anywhere from $3.06 to $3.49 on Wednesday for a gallon of regular unleaded across both Bristols as prices continue rising, according to a check of GasBuddy.com. Prices hovered around $3 per gallon for multiple weeks before climbing during the past seven days.

The average price in Bristol and Kingsport was $3.23 on Wednesday, while the average was $3.26 in Johnson City, according to AAA. The average was $3.06 across the Tri-Cities just one week ago.

The average price in Tennessee was $3.32 while the Virginia average was $3.49, compared to a national average of $3.68 on Wednesday, AAA reported. The national average climbed eight cents compared to one week ago.

GasBuddy.com reports that Tennessee prices rose an average of 16 cents per gallon over the past week, which was among the biggest surges in the nation. Other southern states, including Georgia, North and South Carolina saw similar increases.

For comparison, however, the average price in California Wednesday was $4.92, according to AAA.

Across Southwest Virginia, the average price is $3.33 per gallon, stretching from a low of $3.28 in Lee County to $3.39 in Wythe County, with the highest prices reported in Buchanan County where the average price for unleaded was $3.47.

The average price for diesel in Southwest Virginia was $3.82 on Wednesday, or a penny higher than the state average of $3.81. The Tennessee average was $3.69 on Wednesday.

In the Tri-Cities, the average price for diesel was $3.69 in Bristol and Kingsport and $3.70 in Johnson City. It also rose 5 to 6 cents over the previous day.

The national average price for diesel was $3.92 per gallon, up two cents from Tuesday and six cents compared to one week ago.