Gas prices edge higher; more increases likley

Gas prices rose again Tuesday, hitting $4.10 per gallon across Virginia while the national average set a new record at $4.17, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices remain high amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pushing the Virginia statewide average soaring past the former record of $4.01 set back in 2008. Tuesday’s average price is 12 cents higher than Monday and represents a 56-cent increase in the past week and an 82-cent increase over the past month, according to AAA.

Nationally, the average retail price reached $4.17 a gallon, surpassing the record of $4.11 from July 2008 — a 58-cent increase in one week.

“The effects of geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand, continue to impact the upward climb of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump, and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season.”

GasBuddy.com reported that prices near the state line in Bristol ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.19 per gallon with many locations at $4.09 — up from $3.99 on Monday.

Ten days ago the average price locally was $3.31, and last Friday the average price climbed to $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“The wholesale price of gasoline is up another 10 cents a gallon [Tuesday], so that does mean the prices will continue increasing across the U.S. and Canada, but the pace of increases will probably start to slow down,” GasBuddy lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said Tuesday. “It’s been a pretty tumultuous week. The national average is up 58 cents from a week ago, but the good news is that pace of increase will now slow down.”

Richmond and Norfolk metro areas also set new records Tuesday, of $4.11 and $4.15. Roanoke had an average price of $4.01, while Northern Virginia near Washington, D.C., was $4.19.

The statewide average price in Tennessee was $3.96 on Tuesday. AAA reported the average price in Sullivan County was $3.90 per gallon compared to $3.95 per gallon in Washington County, Tennessee.

The average price in Nashville and Knoxville was $3.98, Memphis was at $3.94 and Chattanooga $3.93.

Prices are expected to keep rising after President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban the importing of Russian petroleum products, given the already tight world supply.

“The sanctions in place before today already slowed the flow of that oil, and many U.S. oil companies were already curbing the flow of Russian oil, so this isn’t necessarily a surprise and won’t necessarily have a shockwave,” De Haan said Tuesday.

In the U.K., Brent Crude prices rose $5 a barrel Tuesday to more than $128, OPEC was at $126, and many other markets reported oil at $120 or more per barrel.

De Haan said it is unlikely European countries would sanction Russian oil, but, if they did, that could push market prices over $175 a barrel.

AAA urges motorists to perform regular vehicle maintenance checks, keep tires properly inflated, purchase the correct octane level fuel for your vehicle, avoid sitting and idling, observe speed limits, drive sensibly and consolidate trips — all to help save fuel.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.