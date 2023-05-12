BRISTOL, Va. — Gasoline prices have dropped by about 15 cents per gallon during the past month and currently vary widely with the Memorial Day holiday just around the corner.

The price spread is 34 cents across both Bristols Friday between the lowest — $3.05 — and highest — $3.39 — prices for regular unleaded gas, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price in the Twin City on Friday was about $3.25 based on a windshield survey.

AAA reports the average price between Bristol Tennessee and Kingsport was $3.12, two cents lower than last week and 15 cents less than one month ago.

GasBuddy.com reported multiple instances of prices below $3 per gallon, with multiple locations reporting prices between $2.92 and $2.99 across Kingsport Friday.

The average price in Johnson City is even lower at $3.09 per gallon, AAA reported, while the state average for Tennessee was $3.16, or 14 cents less than one month ago.

The state average in Virginia was $3.32 on Friday, or 22 cents less than the national average of $3.54.

Closer to home, the reported averages across Bristol, Scott and Washington counties in Virginia was $3.27, or 16 cents less than one month ago.

However there were some reports of $2.99 per gallon gas in Abingdon and in Scott County.

“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, “but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day drawers near.”

Today’s national average of $3.54 is eight cents less than a month ago and 87 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. Virginia’s average today of $3.32 is down five cents in a week and 15 cents in a month. On average, drivers in Virginia are paying 93 cents less for a gallon of regular unleaded compared to this day a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew substantially from 8.62 to 9.30 million barrels per day last week. The spike is higher than some market observers expected; the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for May. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.2 million barrels to 219.7 million barrels. Higher demand and a reduction in stocks have slowed pump price decreases.