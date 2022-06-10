Gas prices continue record-breaking pace

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The national average price for gasoline hovered around $5 per gallon Friday but prices in this region remain slightly lower, in the mid-to-upper $4 range.

AAA reported the national average for regular unleaded was $4.98 on Friday, an 12-cent increase since Monday, up 22 cents per gallon from one week ago and over 50 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago.

GasBuddy.com reported the national average “surpassed” the record-shattering $5 mark on Friday.

In the Bristol area, the price spread was 30 cents Friday, ranging from a low of $4.49 per gallon to a high mark of $4.79, according to GasBuddy.com.

AAA reported the average price in the Bristol-Kingsport Tennessee market was $4.60 on Friday or 23 cents more than one week ago and 50 cents per gallon more than just one month ago. The average in Johnson City was a penny higher at $4.61.

Tennessee’s statewide average price was $4.63 on Friday for regular unleaded while Virginia’s statewide average price was $4.80, according to AAA. The Bristol-Scott-Washington markets sported a $4.69 average price, 20 cents higher than last Friday and 52 cents higher than a month ago.

Diesel prices also shattered all previous records Friday, reaching $5.75 nationally. The new Tennessee record average price was $5.63 while hitting $5.81 in Virginia, AAA reported.

In the Bristol area, diesel ranged from $5.49 to $5.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

AAA reported the Bristol-Kingsport market averaged $5.65, Johnson City was $5.67 and Southwest Virginia was $5.72.

“Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer,” according to a GasBuddy.com statement.

“The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand. In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years. All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

Crude prices have surged this week in response to global supply concerns amid expected demand increases, particularly as China emerges from lockdowns that reduced crude demand, AAA reported. Crude prices have increased despite EIA reporting that total domestic stocks increased by 2.1 million bbl to 416.8 million bbl last week. As a result, the current storage level is approximately 12% lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices.