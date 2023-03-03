Gas prices dipped below $3 per gallon across parts of the region this week, but may climb again as producers begin shifting over to summer blend fuels.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose three cents during the week reaching $3.39 on Friday, according to AAA. The average price was $3.05 across Tennessee, a penny more than Thursday and one week ago.

The average price across Virginia was $3.14 on Friday, one cent more than Thursday but three cents less than one week ago, AAA reported.

One reason could be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks, according to AAA.

"Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices," said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, "This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine. Switching to summer blend usually adds about five to ten cents to the price of gasoline."

In the Twin City gas prices varied by 46 cents Friday, according to GasBuddy.com, ranging from a low of $2.88 to a high of $3.34. Several locations in Bristol Tennessee hovered just below or at $3 per gallon while many Virginia locations reported prices around $3.15 per gallon.

AAA reported the average price across Southwest Virginia was $3.18 on Friday, three cents less than one week ago while the average price in Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee was $2.98. The average price was $3.01 in Johnson City.

Diesel was $4.25 in Bristol and Kingsport, Tenn. and $4.18 in Johnson City but the Tennessee statewide average was $4.07. The average price was $4.34 in Southwest Virginia, higher than the statewide average of $4.28.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million bbl to 239.2 million bbl last week. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices. If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices increase.

The nation's top 10 most expensive states were Hawaii ($4.87), California ($4.83), Nevada ($4.28), Washington ($4.22), Colorado ($4.01), Oregon ($3.89), Alaska ($3.84), Utah ($3.72), Idaho ($3.66) and Arizona ($3.66), AAA reported.