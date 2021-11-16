Future of Washington County statues in question

“Anything they would propose or recommend would still have to be approved by the town,” Morani said. “And, at this time, I don’t know that taking it at the cemetery would be feasible. I have not had any discussions with any individuals about where those statues or monuments could be placed in the cemetery. We have not discussed it at all with the Sinking Spring Cemetery Committee.”

Some speakers have addressed the Abingdon Town Council on moving the monuments in recent months. But the council has not formally discussed the monuments.

“I don’t have plans to place this on any upcoming meeting agenda for the Town Council,” Morani said.

Three members of Abingdon’s Town Council declined comment on the monuments; two others could not be reached.

“I don’t foresee a situation in the future where the town accepts the statue or the monument on its property,” Morani said.

Last week, county officials issued a release, asking for anyone who is interested in taking the memorials to come forward by Dec. 10.

“I understand the county has a very difficult task in relocating the statue and monument,” Morani said. “However, we would like to hear from the public on this.”

