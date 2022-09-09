Funds will help YWCA find solutions to substance abuse issues

The YWCA of Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has been awarded $35,750 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as part of their INSPIRE Initiative for the YWCA to conduct a study of the current substance disorder (SUD) recovery infrastructure and support in the region.

The study will directly inform the programming and SUD recovery services the YWCA and its partners in the region will be providing at The Power House, a planned wellness center in Southwest Virginia.

In a Friday statement, Kathy Waugh, the CEO of YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, expressed enthusiasm at being a part of the ARC INSPIRE initiative and highlighted that they are looking forward to continuing their work providing health services across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

“YWCA NETN and SWVA has long been engaged in providing supports for key determinants of health and economic success in our region,” Waugh said. “Our programs are a natural fit for the SUD recovery ecosystem. We are thrilled to be a part of the ARC INSPIRE Initiative and to work toward building individual, family, and community resilience.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), who, alongside U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), were able to secure the funds, said in a statement that the substance abuse crisis remains a critical issue for the region. They said they believe the $35,750 grant is a move in the right direction.

“We continue to hear from communities across the commonwealth about the tragic impacts of the opioid and substance use crisis, and it’s clear that we need to provide more resources to help Virginians struggling with substance use disorders,” Warner said. “This grant moves us one step closer to making sure Virginians in Washington and Smyth counties are able to access the treatment and recovery programs they need.”