Fuel prices rising across the region

The region’s fuel prices have been creeping upward this week and even higher prices appear to be just around the corner.

The average price of regular unleaded gas was $3.20 per gallon Thursday in the greater Bristol-Kingsport-Johnson City area, according to AAA. That’s three cents higher than Wednesday and eight cents more than one week ago. One month ago, the average price locally was $3.27 per gallon.

However, the local average is still 11 cents below the $3.31 statewide average for Tennessee and 17 cents below the Virginia average of $3.37, according to AAA.

It has been a busy week in the industry with some areas of Florida still without gas in the wake of Hurricane Ian and OPEC voting Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

Patrick De Haan, analyst for GasBuddy.com, said on Twitter OPEC’s decision will likely cause price hikes in the “East Coast, South, Northeast and Rockies, potentially.”

AAA reports the national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose 14 cents over the past week to hit $3.86 on Thursday with blame being placed on tight supplies and increased demand. If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend, according to AAA.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas.” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

The pricing spread for unleaded regular gas was 59 cents from the lowest to highest price in the Bristol area on Thursday, ranging from one location reporting $3 per gallon, many around the $3.19 to $3.25 range, and others between $3.34 and $3.39 with a high of $3.59, according to GasBuddy.com.

Prices were even higher across Southwest Virginia, ranging from $3.29 per gallon in Washington County to $3.61 in Buchanan County and many areas in the $3.40 range.

The average price of diesel remained steady at $4.61 in Bristol and Kingsport, up a penny from Wednesday but three cents less than last Thursday. Diesel was $4.57 in Johnson City. All were at or below the Tennessee average of $4.61.

Diesel prices dropped two cents this week in Southwest Virginia, according to AAA and with an average of $4.72 on Thursday. That is higher than the state average of $4.65.

The national average for unleaded gasoline crept closer to $4 on Thursday, reaching $3.86, driven in large part by California’s $6.42 average, which is 24 cents higher than last week, AAA reported. A gallon of diesel is actually cheaper than unleaded in California, at $6.37.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased nationally from 8.32 million b/d to 8.83 million b/d last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million bbl to 212.2 million bbl.

Thursday’s Average Fuel prices

Northeast Tennessee

Unl. Diesel

Carter $3.14 $4.55

Hawkins $3.15 $4.59

Johnson $3.28 $4.55

Sullivan $3.21 $4.61

Washington $3.22 $4.57

Southwest Virginia

Buchanan $3.61 $4.75

Dickenson $3.42 $4.75

Lee $3.34 $4.75

Russell $3.40 $4.69

Scott $3.43 $4.65

Smyth $3.40 $4.79

Tazewell $3.35 $4.69

Washington $3.29 $4.65

Wise $3.42 $4.62

Wythe $3.37 $4.69