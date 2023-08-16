Gasoline prices climbed a few more cents per gallon this week locally and nationwide and continue inching toward 2022 levels.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas reached $3.86 on Tuesday, up four cents in a week, 30 cents over the previous month and ever closer to the $3.95 rate charged last August.

While prices continue approaching $4 per gallon, the national average still remains more than $1 below the record $5.01 per gallon established in June 2022, according to AAA.

California is one of ten states currently reporting prices north of $4 per gallon, charging $5.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Closer the home, the average price across Tennessee was $3.47 on Tuesday, about 38 cents per gallon more than last month and nearly matching the 2022 rate of $3.50 per gallon last Aug. 15.

In Virginia, the statewide average price has hovered around $3.66 for over a week, ten cents less per gallon that in mid-August 2022, AAA data shows.

Experts say prices could keep rising through Labor Day.

“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a written statement. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.84 to 9.30 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 219.1 to 216.4 million bbl. Higher demand, amid tighter supply, has helped to keep pump prices elevated. If gas demand remains high, alongside increasing oil prices, drivers should brace for increases in pump prices, according to AAA.

Locally, GasBuddy.com data reflected a 35-cent spread in the range of regular unleaded across both Bristols on Tuesday, ranging from a low of $3.25 to a high of $3.60.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a written statement. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly.”

AAA reports the Bristol average price for gas is $3.43 with the Johnson City average higher at $3.47.

In Southwest Virginia the average price $3.55, with Buchanan County sporting the region’s highest average price at $3.61, according to AAA.

The price spread for diesel fuel is double that – 70 cents – ranging from $3.69 to a high of $4.39 in the Twin City. The Virginia average price for diesel is $4.18 while the Tennessee average is $4.12 on Tuesday.