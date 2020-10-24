Friends, family remember mother, daughter slain in Bristol, Tenn.

Ben Sparks said Gabby was the nicest person he ever met and a great friend.

“She helped me though a lot, truly so many things in my life,” Sparks said.

Chloe-Grace Ginter said though Gabby had her own problems she always focused on how she could make someone else’s day better.

“She always had a smile. She never seemed like she was having a bad day,” Ginter said.

“When you were having a bad day she made sure it didn’t last long.”

Gage Canady shared a similar sentiment.

“For as long as I knew her, she always brought light into the darkest days and brought positivity into even negative situations,” Canady said.

Kristina’s sister and Gabby’s aunt, Logan Stone said Gabby was sweet, kind and poured the love of Jesus Christ into everyone.

“I encourage all young people to love like Gabby,” Stone said.

She added Gabby loved children and had plans to attend East Tennessee State University and wanted to become a teacher.

“She would have made a wonderful teacher,” Stone said.