Friends, family remember mother, daughter slain in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The pews of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church were packed Friday evening and hundreds more watched livestreams broadcasted on YouTube and Facebook. Everyone attending in person or remotely did so to pay their respects and say goodbye to Gabrielle Kennedy and Kristina Robinson.
Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, 17, and her mother, Kristina Robinson, 36, were both shot to death in their Trammell Road home on Saturday by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson. Robinson killed himself afterward. On Friday afternoon classmates and friends of Gabby stopped by Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church to sign her casket. And Friday evening the visitation and service for the mother and daughter were held at the church on Old Jonesboro Road.
Gabby Kennedy was a student at Tennessee High School in Bristol, and she played softball for the school. Items of Gabby’s were displayed next to her casket including her softball jersey, a signed football, a sports bag and art she made as a young child. Many who came to pay respects whether they knew her as a friend, a classmate or a teammate said Gabby had a kind and giving soul.
Elizabeth Ray, a friend of Gabby’s who also played softball with her for years said Gabby touched her on a personal and spiritual level.
“She introduced Christ into my life,” Ray said.
Ben Sparks said Gabby was the nicest person he ever met and a great friend.
“She helped me though a lot, truly so many things in my life,” Sparks said.
Chloe-Grace Ginter said though Gabby had her own problems she always focused on how she could make someone else’s day better.
“She always had a smile. She never seemed like she was having a bad day,” Ginter said.
“When you were having a bad day she made sure it didn’t last long.”
Gage Canady shared a similar sentiment.
“For as long as I knew her, she always brought light into the darkest days and brought positivity into even negative situations,” Canady said.
Kristina’s sister and Gabby’s aunt, Logan Stone said Gabby was sweet, kind and poured the love of Jesus Christ into everyone.
“I encourage all young people to love like Gabby,” Stone said.
She added Gabby loved children and had plans to attend East Tennessee State University and wanted to become a teacher.
“She would have made a wonderful teacher,” Stone said.
Bryce Cheers, Gabby’s boyfriend, said Gabby was the best person he ever met. He said if she saw someone was sad she would do everything she could to make them feel better and always knew exactly what to do to make that happen.
He said to be called the love of Gabby’s life in her obituary was the greatest honor of his life.
Kristina’s urn was surrounded by flowers and mementos of hers — photos, a handbag, a purse, a sign that stated “I love us” and a plaque with a heart and “MOM” carved into it.
Stone said Kristina loved nice clothes, loved to look good and loved to be pampered.
“She loved fashion, clothes and all girly things,” Stone said.
But she also said Kristina was a loyal sister, a mother who loved her kids more than anything and beautiful light.
“Kristina always poured love into her kids,” Stone said.
Cheers described Kristina as powerful and kind. He said Gabby told him many times she was a great mother.
“She always dressed the way she wanted, and she always spoke with power and conviction,” Cheers said.
