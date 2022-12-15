Free internet access available in Atkins and Rich Valley

The Smyth County Public Library (SCPL) system recently announced the availability of free 24/7 Wi-Fi internet access for the communities of Atkins and Rich Valley.

In partnership with Cedar Bluff Baptist Church and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church, the library funded the installation of equipment and the provision of internet signal for the community internet service.

Patrons will be able to use the church parking lots while connecting to the internet provided by SCPL. The project was funded by an ARPA grant from the Library of Virginia. The internet is filtered as required by federal law and monitored to prevent illegal activity.

Patrons making use of the free internet at the two churches are asked to be respectful of the hosts. Users of the internet should refrain from leaving trash or personal property in the parking lots or from remaining on the properties for extended periods.

SCPL recommends that patrons download materials they wish to use to ensure stable bandwidth availability for all. There is no password required for either network. The name of the network in Atkins is SCPL Cedar Bluff; the name of the network in Rich Valley is SCPL Rich Valley. All questions about internet service should be addressed to the Marion Main Library.

“SCPL is committed to helping all residents of Smyth County take advantage of the benefits of internet access for education, work, or entertainment and greatly appreciates the willingness of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church to support this project.” SCPL Director Rose Likins said.

She noted SCPL also loans Wi-Fi hotspots and tablets to Smyth County residents who do not have broadband internet access at home; the devices are available for checkout from all SCPL locations.