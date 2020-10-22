Freddy's to close at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. - Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia is set to close near the end of October.

Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said he was notified in July by Interstate Realty that the restaurant, which serves burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs along with an assortment of frozen treats, would be closing.

Representatives of Interstate Realty were not immediately available for comment.

Freddy's opened at The Falls in December, 2016.