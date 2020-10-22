 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freddy's to close at The Falls
0 comments
breaking

Freddy's to close at The Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia is set to close near the end of October.

Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said he was notified in July by Interstate Realty that the restaurant, which serves burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs along with an assortment of frozen treats, would be closing.

Representatives of Interstate Realty were not immediately available for comment.

Freddy's opened at The Falls in December, 2016.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts