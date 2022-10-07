'Fran's House' opens at Mountain Mission School

The official opening of “Fran’s House” at Mountain Mission School was celebrated Thursday, Oct. 6 as the ribbon was cut marking the opening of the newly renovated residence hall for girls located on the school campus.

Named in honor of Frances Gibson McGlothlin, who was present for the ribbon cutting, along with her husband, Jim McGlothlin, the new residence hall was formerly utilized as Toddler Hall, but after renovations, a gift from the McGlothlins, which included the addition of a second floor, it will now be used to house the older female students who make Mountain Mission School their home.

MMS President Chris Mitchell welcomed, faculty, staff, students and guests to the ceremony noting that in 1973, the building first known as Toddler Hall was completed and named the Mrs. P.H. Welshimer building. The BD Phillips Trust Fund provided the funds to construct the original building which served the school for some 49 years.

“I believe that just like the foundation that Sam Hurley laid to form this institution, this building will also remain for years to come and will be used by our Lord to further his work here on these grounds,” Mitchell said of the newly renovated building. “Today, we wish to officially announce that this building is now to be known as Fran’s House in honor of Mrs. James McGlothlin – Frances Gibson McGlothlin.”

Mitchell noted the McGlothlins are active in many organizations and he added members of the McGlothlin family have been long-time supporters of Mountain Mission School and active in almost every aspect of its mission.

“Mr. McGlothlin first became involved with MMS as a basketball coach and his activity and influence on our campus has only grown since,” Mitchell said. “He has served us well for many years as a member of our board of trustees. Mrs. McGlothlin has accompanied her husband on many of his visits to this campus and has certainly been an ongoing advocate for us as well.”

Fran McGlothlin said she was “pretty much overwhelmed” by the honor and by the finished product.

“This is what these girls deserve,” she said of the building and the finishes in it. “We love you all so much and I really hope you are as blown away by what you see as I am.”

Jim McGlothlin told those gathered for the event that the renovations and naming of the building in her honor was his Christmas gift to his wife.

“We don’t give each other Christmas presents,” he said, noting instead, they choose to give to groups like Mountain Mission School and encourage others to do so as well. The funds which went into the Fran’s House construction represented that gift from two Christmases ago, he said.

“This might be the best gift I’ve ever given to her,” he said. “We love you guys.”

The renovation project involved a total overhaul of the existing building and the addition of the second floor. In addition to the dormitory residence rooms, which include single rooms, double rooms and triple rooms, the building features three staff apartments, restrooms with showers, the TV room, a game room, kitchen and a large commons and dining area.