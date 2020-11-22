Fourth person dies in murder-suicide in Smyth County

THOMAS BRIDGE, Va. — A fourth person has died following an apparent murder-suicide in the Thomas Bridge community of Smyth County.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said Saturday morning that a 6-year-old child, who had been critically wounded and taken to Johnson City Medical Center, had died.
On Friday, Shuler said the shootings at a trailer on Harley Road involved a 27-year-old woman and two children, ages 3 and 10. Another child, 8, escaped the scene, he said. No names have been released.
The preliminary investigation shows that the woman committed the homicides, Shuler said. The investigation continues.
