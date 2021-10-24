 Skip to main content
Foster touts his well-rounded experience in bid for Bristol, Virginia sheriff
top story

Foster touts his well-rounded experience in bid for Bristol, Virginia sheriff

BHC 10242021 Bristol VA Sheriff Election 01

Tyrone Foster election sign

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — A longtime city police detective and School Board member touts his well-rounded experience as making him the best choice for the next city sheriff.

Tyrone Foster, 63, is running as an independent candidate to become sheriff. He has 21 years of experience in law enforcement in addition to serving as a member and former chair of the city School Board.

BHC 10242021 Bristol VA Sheriff Election 05

Tyrone Foster

“I’m a lifelong resident of Bristol, Virginia, I’ve been employed at the Bristol Virginia police department for 21 years — I’ve done the investigation part of it and the patrol part — and this would be a career move for me,” Foster said. “I’m a Virginia certified police officer and well-versed in Virginia law. Over the last 21 years, I’ve been in and out of that jail on a regular basis obtaining warrants, serving warrants or conducting investigations.

“I’m very community oriented, and I care about Bristol. I have relationships with the clerks at the courthouse, some of the judges, and I’ve had a good working relationship over the last 21 years with the commonwealth’s attorney. Relationships are important,” he said. “I’ve been a strong advocate for students and schools during my time on the School Board — both here and across the state.”

Foster said he also has good working relationships with elected state and federal lawmakers.

Thomas points to his leadership ability in race for Bristol, Virginia sheriff

While the immediate future of the city jail is uncertain because the city is working to become a member of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority with plans to close its current facility, the sheriff’s office has other responsibilities. It is solely responsible for security at the city courthouse, which houses three different courts and the public offices of the revenue commissioner, treasurer and circuit court clerk and deputies are primarily responsible for serving legal paperwork such as eviction notices, arrest warrants and subpoenas.

“Courthouse security has to be paramount,” Foster said. “We often have three judges in the courthouse. If I’m elected I want to make sure we’ve got a deputy that shadows that judge. We need to make sure we have enough people. I plan to advocate to the state Compensation Board that we get as many deputies in that courthouse and in those courtrooms as possible.

“People bring things into the courthouse, and we’ve got to make sure we stop them at the door. We have to have enough people to man that position and for courtroom security,” he said. “I know most of the time courts are open police officers are there, but that is the sheriff’s responsibility.”

At present, Foster said, police officers are serving emergency protective orders.

“If the jail does close that is another position we can take back from the police department to alleviate some of the stress and strain on them,” he said. “The rest of the civil process, they’ve got good deputies who have done it for years, go out into the community, make contact and do their jobs. It’s also important to make sure we have enough people to serve civil process.”

Foster serves on the adult drug court and supports maintaining the judicial alternative sentencing program.

“That (program) is Bristol’s best kept secret. If that program was embraced it would reduce recidivism even more. Now, we have some participants who — if they don’t follow all the guidelines — they do small amounts of jail time. How is that program going to work now if the jail is gone? As sheriff I would try to embrace that and try to get more help for that.”

He also wants to expand the current DARE program and offer it at Virginia Middle and Virginia High School to address drug abuse and try to limit recidivism.

Foster is married with three adult children and five grandchildren. He graduated from Virginia High School. Prior to joining the police department he was employed at Electrolux. He is a 2000 graduate of the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and serves as a field training officer, crisis negotiator and gang investigator.

He was first elected to the School Board in 2008 and has been reelected to three successive terms. He is currently serving his second term as chair and recently completed a term as president of the Virginia School Boards Association and represented Virginia on a committee of the National School Boards Associations

He is a former high school sports referee and serves on the board of Bristol Baseball, which oversees the local Appalachian League team.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Abingdon hires new director of community development
Local News

Abingdon hires new director of community development

Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town  this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.

