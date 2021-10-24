Foster touts his well-rounded experience in bid for Bristol, Virginia sheriff

While the immediate future of the city jail is uncertain because the city is working to become a member of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority with plans to close its current facility, the sheriff’s office has other responsibilities. It is solely responsible for security at the city courthouse, which houses three different courts and the public offices of the revenue commissioner, treasurer and circuit court clerk and deputies are primarily responsible for serving legal paperwork such as eviction notices, arrest warrants and subpoenas.

“Courthouse security has to be paramount,” Foster said. “We often have three judges in the courthouse. If I’m elected I want to make sure we’ve got a deputy that shadows that judge. We need to make sure we have enough people. I plan to advocate to the state Compensation Board that we get as many deputies in that courthouse and in those courtrooms as possible.

“People bring things into the courthouse, and we’ve got to make sure we stop them at the door. We have to have enough people to man that position and for courtroom security,” he said. “I know most of the time courts are open police officers are there, but that is the sheriff’s responsibility.”

At present, Foster said, police officers are serving emergency protective orders.