Fortune 100 company in talks to come to Bristol

Bristol, Virginia could be months away from announcing that another Fortune 100 company is coming to town.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an update on landfill issues, city finances and economic development during Tuesday’s weekly Bristol, Virginia-Tennessee Rotary Club meeting at the Train Station, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads told the group of the potential of the development.

“There’s a company that I’m working with right now that’s a Fortune 100 company,” Eads said. “We are at the finish line and I hope that we’ll be able to make an announcement within the next several months.”

Eads mentioned the potential new company after talking about the successes of bringing the Hard Rock Casino and Amazon to the city as well as the retail stores and restaurants that have come to The Falls the past couple years.

“If that Fortune 100 company comes to fruition, and I believe it will, it’s a significant investment,” Eads told those gathered. “Not only here in the city of Bristol, but another community as well.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.