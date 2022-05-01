Forrester receives Virginia’s highest civilian award

Rita Forrester of Hiltons, Virginia, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Virginian Award.

The Outstanding Virginian Committee and the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy announced the award this past week.

Forrester is the executive director of the Carter Family Fold, an 880-seat amphitheater in Scott County, where visitors from around the world come to hear music inspired by the Carter Family. As the granddaughter of the legendary A.P. and Sara Carter, Forrester ensures the cultural legacy of the “First Family of Country Music” lives on and inspires future generations through weekly performances of old-time and bluegrass music.

Forrester emcees the shows, books the performers and supervises staff and volunteers of the Fold as they host over 50,000 visitors a year. The Carter Family Fold stage has been graced by many country music legends, including Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Tom T. Hall, Waylon Jennings and Marty Stuart.

The General Assembly of the commonwealth of Virginia established the Outstanding Virginian Award to honor recipients whose distinguished contributions, outstanding achievements and dedicated leadership serve as an inspiration to all civic-minded citizens.