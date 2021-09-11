Former Sullivan South pitcher recounts 9/11 in New York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright and his teammates could walk to the corner of the adjacent street where they were staying. From that vantage point, they could see the smoke billowing from Ground Zero.

“It was awful,” Wright said. “I just remember the feeling of panic that everybody had for the people that lived there. People were coming back up the street that had been there. Their cars were covered in ash or whatever it was.”

Wright’s parents — his father, Roger, and mother, Jo — were vacationing in Colorado when they saw what had transpired.

“I was going to turn on SportsCenter and see if they had any report on Dan’s game against Cleveland,” Jo Wright said. “Dan had given up a home run, so I figured I’ll at least see him turn his back and watch the ball go out if nothing else.

“As I turned on the TV to look for ESPN, the plane had just flown into one of the towers in New York City, and they were first reporting on it. I told Roger to come look at it. …We began to watch the news coverage and then we looked at each other and said, ‘Dan’s supposed to be in New York.’ We didn’t know where they were staying, and all we had was his cell phone number. We tried calling and couldn’t get through.”