Former Rep. Phil Roe’s official portrait unveiled
'An honor'
‘An honor’

Former Rep. Phil Roe's official portrait unveiled

Congressman Phil Roe Portrait

The official portrait of former U.S. Congressman Phil Roe as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (HVAC) was unveiled to the public in a ceremony on Capitol Hill. Pictured, Roe’s wife Clarinda unveils the portrait.

 Contributed Photo

The official portrait of former U.S. Congressman Phil Roe as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (HVAC) was unveiled to the public Friday in a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

The artwork, painted by Ying-He Liu, will be on display in the committee’s hearing room.

During Congressman Roe’s time representing the First District of Tennessee, he served on the HVAC for 12 years, including two years as chairman and two years as ranking member.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was to represent the First District of Tennessee in the House of Representatives for 12 years. From the minute I stepped into office, I knew I wanted to serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. As a veteran myself, I experienced the faults of the VA and believed that with reform, we could improve the services for every man and woman that served our nation so bravely,” Roe said. “As chairman of the committee, in just two short years, we signed into law a record number of transformative legislation for veterans, such as the MISSION Act, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act, and so much more. I am grateful to my staff for their hard work over the years and to my wife and family for their support. It has been an honor.”

