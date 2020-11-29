The newest member of the faculty cut an imposing figure to the teenagers walking the hallways of John Battle High School in the fall of 1962 with his close-cropped haircut, broad shoulders, thick neck and barrel chest.

This rookie teacher and coach was Rick Tolley, a 22-year-old native of Mullens, West Virginia, fresh out of Virginia Tech who had been a starting lineman for the Hokies’ football team.

“He was built like a bulldozer,” said John James, a wrestler at John Battle. “When he had his shirt and tie on, you could see that top button was straining.”

Any intimidation felt by those students soon turned to admiration for a man who spent the 1962-63 and 1963-64 school years at Battle teaching a variety of subjects and coaching multiple sports.

“He was a real nice guy and just really professional,” James said. “He could motivate you.”

Tolley himself was a motivated individual and his tenure with the Trojans was the first stop in what turned out to be a meteoric rise through the coaching ranks.

Just five years after departing Bristol, Virginia, he became the youngest head coach in major college football as the leader of the Marshall University Thundering Herd.

He had made progress with the much-maligned pigskin program in Huntington, West Virginia, when tragedy occurred on the evening of Nov. 14, 1970.

After dropping a 17-14 decision to the East Carolina Pirates that Saturday afternoon at Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, Tolley’s team boarded Southern Airways Flight 932 to return home. For Tolley, his thoughts had probably already turned to the Herd’s game the following week at Ohio University.

At 7:36 p.m., the Douglas DC-9-31 aircraft crashed into the side of a hill in Kenova, West Virginia, not far from the runway at Tri-State Airfield.

All 75 folks aboard — 37 players, eight coaches, 25 boosters, two pilots, two flight attendants and a coordinator of the chartered flight — perished in the fiery crash. The 30-year-old Rick Tolley was among the deceased.

Two weeks ago in Huntington a ceremony was held to mark the 50th anniversary of that moment.

A feature-length film, several documentaries and stacks of books have chronicled the horrific events of that November day in 1970 and its aftermath.

To tell the tale of Rick Tolley, you must include two important years in the classrooms, hallways, gyms and on the gridiron at John Battle.

“He did enjoy his time there,” said Mary Jane Edmundson Tolley, his widow. “He really knew after that he would love to coach and it gave him the incentive to do it. It was a wonderful beginning for him.”

Going to Battle

Getting a read on Rick Tolley as a coach didn’t require much in-depth analysis for the athletes at John Battle.

“You got what you saw,” said Wendell Boggs, who also coached at the school. “There were no pretenses.”

Tolley commanded respect and demanded maximum effort.

He was firm, but fair.

He was a rugged guy who appreciated a strong work ethic.

Slackers were not welcome.

“It took him a little while to realize that we weren’t college players that he was used to being around,” said Cecil Morris, a multi-sport standout for the Trojans.

Tolley had been a tough and tenacious player at Virginia Tech, playing on both sides of the ball. He once intercepted a pass by legendary North Carolina State quarterback Roman Gabriel and returned it for a touchdown.

Hal Harkarder Jr. — who ran a service station for decades in Bristol was a Virginia Tech graduate and longtime supporter of the Hokies — became friends with Tolley and alerted his pal of a job opening at John Battle.

He accepted a gig that would see him do a little bit of everything.

Tolley served as the defensive coordinator at Battle for two coaches — first, Bill Johnson and then Levi Otey.

In the winter he coached the wrestlers and also dabbled a bit in guiding the freshman basketball squad.

“He really had an insight on coaching wrestling,” James said. “He worked us hard. I remember us doing duck walk [exercises] in the hallways after school was out. He worked us to a frazzle.”

He assisted Bill Halstead in coaching baseball during the spring.

Yet, it was on the gridiron where it became clear this guy was cut out for the profession.

The defense Tolley guided posted six shutouts over his two seasons with the Trojans.

“I tell you what, he was just so squared away,” said Roy Kyle, a star player in every sport he played. “You could tell he had that football knowledge about him. He didn’t play any favorites. If you got out there and practiced hard, your butt was going to get in a ballgame. He didn’t care what grade you were in or what position you played, he was going to reward you if you showed that desire.”

That first year, Tolley lived with Boggs in a furnished brick house at the bottom of Battle Hill on Lee Highway and the two would walk to work.

He married Mary Jane Edmundson in the summer of 1963 and in a neat twist she happened to be related to the wife of former Virginia Gov. John Battle, the namesake of the school where her husband was employed.

The couple rented a tiny apartment on Pearl Street in Bristol, Virginia.

She got a job as a substitute English teacher and was in the stands each Friday night during football season to watch Rick’s teams battle the likes of Rye Cove, Castlewood, Abingdon and Rural Retreat. On Saturday, the couple frequented the Barter Theatre.

“We made a lot of fond memories and met a lot of fine people,” Mary Jane said.

So did the John Battle athletes who called him Coach and the students who referred to him Mr. Tolley.

“Just a good guy,” said Barry Akers, a Battle athlete at the time.

Moving to Marshall

Tolley decided to leave John Battle in order to get his master’s degree at the University of Virginia.

“He knew in the future that would be a good thing to have,” Mary Jane said.

While taking classes in Charlottesville, he also served as an assistant coach with the UVa baseball squad.

That was followed by a three-year stint at Ferrum Junior College in Virginia where he was the lone assistant for head football coach Hank Norton. The Panthers were a juggernaut and won a national junior college championship in 1965 during Tolley’s stint.

After one season at Wake Forest University, Tolley arrived at Marshall University in 1969 and joined a program in chaos and lacking success.

Recruiting violations, NCAA sanctions and the resulting attrition shrunk the Thundering Herd’s roster to fewer than 40 players at one point and Tolley was appointed interim head coach, replacing Perry Moss, just four days before practice started for the 1969 season.

Tolley went 3-7 that first year with wins over Bowling Green, Kent State and East Carolina. That initial victory snapped a 27-game winless streak.

While he might have been the youngest football coach in the NCAA at the time, he wasn’t overwhelmed by the situation and approached things like he had at each of his previous stops.

“When you come into college you were a decent player in high school,” said former Marshall offensive lineman Jack Crabtree. “I remember him telling us that he hoped we had left our newspaper clippings at home.”

An incident in 1969 involving Tolley stayed with Crabtree, a former star at Tazewell High School in Southwest Virginia, forever.

“We used to have to check in at the cafeteria every morning at 7 a.m.,” Crabtree said. “One day I got delayed for something and I got there probably 15 or 20 seconds after 7 a.m. The assistant coach sitting there checking people in said, ‘If Coach Tolley wanted you to be here at 7 a.m., 15 seconds, he would have said that.’ I had to stay after practice and do some extra conditioning because of that.

“Believe it or not, I’ve been early to everything the rest of my life just because of that. He taught me a big lesson.”

The crash

The phone rang at the desk of Gene “Pappy” Thompson at the Bristol Herald Courier offices on 320 Pierce St. on Nov. 9, 1970, and on the other end of the line was a familiar voice calling from Huntington, West Virginia.

Thompson, the revered sports writer for the newspaper, had gotten to know Tolley when the youngster was an assistant at John Battle and he was calling to catch up.

Marshall assistant Deke Bracket — a former University of Tennessee standout who had been in the same college backfield as Virginia High graduate Beattie Feathers with the Volunteers — had recently visited Bristol and stopped in at John Battle on a recruiting visit to speak to David Halstead and Jeff Stanley.

The conversation covered a variety of topics and Tolley liked the progress of his team, which was 3-5 entering the game that weekend at East Carolina.

“I think we’re on our way,” Thompson recalled Tolley saying in a column he wrote just a few days after the crash. “It’s been tough, but we’re beginning to move. What we need now is a few more real good boys. I’ll be down that way before too long. I want to talk to Halstead, Stanley and a few other boys. Maybe we’ll get together over a steak.”

The ill-fated flight prevented the meal from happening and the shockwaves of that crash were felt here in Bristol.

“I saw it on the news and called Pappy Thompson and asked if there was any chance [Tolley] didn’t get on the plane and he said he had been on the plane,” said 1965 John Battle graduate Gary Leonard. “I shed a few tears when I heard that.”

Mary Jane Tolley skipped the trip to ECU because she stayed back in Huntington with the couple’s German shepherd on the advice of a veterinarian as the dog had a tumor on one of its paws. She never remarried and still keeps in close contact with Peggy Tolley Peery, Rick’s sister who resides in Tazewell, Virginia.

Jack Crabtree wasn’t on that flight as a fraction of a decimal on his grade point average made him academically ineligible for the 1970 season. He made the key block that led to the game-winning touchdown in Marshall’s 15-13 win over Xavier in 1971, the first triumph since the plane crash.

David Halstead was supposed to take a recruiting trip to Marshall at the end of November. He eventually landed at Virginia Tech where he played football and baseball for the Hokies and had a stint pitching in the Detroit Tigers minor league system.

“I never did make the trip [to Marshall],” Halstead said. “I didn’t have them real high on my list at the time, but I would’ve gone up there because I thought so much of Coach Tolley.”

Levi Otey, Tolley’s former boss at John Battle, was also among those left to wonder ‘What if?’

“He tried to get me to come with him to Marshall,” Otey said in a 2000 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson. “At the time, I guess I just liked being a high school head coach a little better. … Every time I watch Marshall play, I think about it.”

Lasting legacy

The movie “We Are Marshall” was released in 2006 and while the film focuses on what happened following the crash and the rebuilding of the program, there are several scenes in the opening moments featuring Tolley.

The coach is portrayed by Robert Patrick, a veteran actor best known for his role as the T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“I heard he was a good guy and respected coach and well-liked,” Patrick said. “I played football my whole life, so I had an idea of the man I perceived him to be. One of my best friends since childhood is Brady Hoke, who had a great career as a head coach in college football, so I really patterned Rick on Brady.

“I hope his family is happy with the portrayal. Coaches have such an impact on young men’s lives. They can take a boy headed in the wrong direction and change his life forever. It’s a powerful responsibility and one I think Rick succeeded in.”

At John Battle, a plaque hangs in a hallway near the gym in remembrance of Tolley.

Each year at the school’s athletic banquet the Rick Tolley Memorial Award goes to a student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.

It’s not known where Rick Tolley’s journey would have taken him if his life had not been cut short so suddenly.

He had been rumored as possibly the next head coach at Virginia Tech.

Perhaps the National Football League would have come calling one day.

“I always wondered what he might have become if he had lived,” Leonard said.

Yet, it is known that his coaching career began at John Battle and he made quite an impact on the teenagers he interacted with in those two years.

“He could really just relate to the kids,” Boggs said. “He was one of the neatest guys I’ve ever met.”

