Former Manhattan resident: Time has not dulled the pain of 9/11 attack memories

BRISTOL, Va. — For Victoria Hamilton, it doesn’t matter that two decades have now passed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Her memories from Manhattan that day — the high-rise balcony where she watched the Twin Towers in horror, the smell of burning metal, the “welcome back” sign for the friend who never came home — feel as close as yesterday, she said.

“It’s just like [for] somebody who’s been in the war and then they come home,” the 72-year-old said at the Griffin’s U-Store-It in Bristol, Virginia, where she works. “You go about your business, but in the back of your mind, it’s always there. It’s always there.”

Hamilton, who now lives in Bluff City, grew up in North Carolina and moved to New York City in 1966, the day she turned 18. The metropolis immediately felt like home, she said. Thirty-five years later, in 2001, it still did. At that point, Hamilton was managing the top two floors of the Dag Hammarskjöld Tower, a high-end, high-rise condo building just blocks from her home in midtown Manhattan.

“We had a health club, a pool and a big reception room, and this was all on the top of the building, with a panoramic view of Manhattan,” Hamilton said.