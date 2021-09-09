Former Manhattan resident: Time has not dulled the pain of 9/11 attack memories

BRISTOL, Va. — For Victoria Hamilton, it doesn’t matter that two decades have now passed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Her memories from Manhattan that day — the high-rise balcony where she watched the Twin Towers in horror, the smell of burning metal, the “welcome back” sign for the friend who never came home — feel as close as yesterday, she said.
“It’s just like [for] somebody who’s been in the war and then they come home,” the 72-year-old said at the Griffin’s U-Store-It in Bristol, Virginia, where she works. “You go about your business, but in the back of your mind, it’s always there. It’s always there.”
Hamilton, who now lives in Bluff City, grew up in North Carolina and moved to New York City in 1966, the day she turned 18. The metropolis immediately felt like home, she said. Thirty-five years later, in 2001, it still did. At that point, Hamilton was managing the top two floors of the Dag Hammarskjöld Tower, a high-end, high-rise condo building just blocks from her home in midtown Manhattan.
“We had a health club, a pool and a big reception room, and this was all on the top of the building, with a panoramic view of Manhattan,” Hamilton said.
From the tower’s huge windows and outdoor deck, she could see the East and Hudson rivers wrapping around the island. She could watch the planes landing at LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. And to the southeast, almost a straight shot downtown, she could see the World Trade Center towers looming over the skyline.
“It was outstanding,” Hamilton said of the vista.
“I remember way too much”
That view was burned into Hamilton’s memory on 9/11.
“I remember way too much,” she said. “I remember walking to work that morning. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky. It was such a beautiful, bright, bright September day.”
Hamilton said she arrived early, at 7 a.m. She was sitting in her office when a pool lifeguard came to tell her that smoke was rising from one of the Twin Towers.
Grabbing the binoculars she always kept handy, Hamilton hurried up a spiral staircase to the building’s open-air deck and stood rooted, staring at the smoke billowing from the North Tower.
“I mean, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Hamilton said. “And then the next plane hit. And then” — her voice caught — “the people started jumping.”
“When the towers fell, it was like a big puff of white smoke,” Hamilton said, weeping now. “I didn’t even realize that’s what happened, because there was so much dust and smoke that came up.”
What she did know was that one of her friends was somewhere inside the inferno.
Paul Jeffers lived in the Dag Hammarskjöld Tower. The 39-year-old was kind, Hamilton said, “a lovely human being” who often brought his 3-year-old son, Brian, up to play in the pool.
Just two weeks earlier, Jeffers had organized a family reunion at his house in the Hamptons. The members of each branch of the family got matching T-shirts, Hamilton said, and she saw a “beautiful photograph” of them all wearing the shirts together.
Jeffers worked as a partner at Cantor Fitzgerald, an investment firm that occupied multiple floors between 101 and 105. When the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 plowed into that tower, it struck floors 93 through 99, trapping everyone above.
At some point that day, Hamilton said, because Jeffers lived in the condo building, she ran to the nearest shop to buy flowers for him.
“I made a big sign, ‘Welcome home, glad you’re safe,’ and neighbors were putting stuff outside of his door,” she said. “I was just hoping that he was going to come back to that door and see how many people cared about him.”
According to Cantor Fitzgerald’s website, 658 employees never made it out of the North Tower that morning. Jeffers was one of them.
'Pictures pasted everywhere, everywhere, of missing people'
Hamilton said her walk home that day felt “surreal.”
“It was so quiet. You couldn’t hear a pigeon cooing. I mean, I’d never seen the city like that,” she said. “I think everybody was in shock, and worried, because they didn’t know if their loved ones were going to come home or not.”
After reassuring her parents and friends, who began calling, that she was safe, Hamilton said she watched the evening news. It would be the last time she watched anything about the attacks, she said.
There was plenty else she couldn’t avoid: The smell of the burning, which crept “way uptown” and clung to the city for what felt like months, Hamilton said. The firehouse a block from her home that lost every firefighter in the attacks. The faces smiling from missing person flyers.
“We couldn’t go [downtown] for a while,” she recalled. “And then when we could — God, it was so sad. Because there were pictures pasted everywhere, everywhere, of missing people. That just made it even worse.”
Waiting for a name
In addition to footage and films about the 9/11 attacks, Hamilton — who later moved to Florida before coming to Bluff City — said her memories make it unbearable to watch anything violent on TV. Even the images of abused animals in ASPCA commercials are triggering.
But every Sept. 11, when victims’ loved ones read their names aloud, Hamilton said, she tunes in and waits to hear “Paul Jeffers.”
“Every year. Every year,” she said. “And I always contact his family ... and let them know that I’ll never forget him,” she said. “We email each other, and they’re always grateful and thankful that I remember him.”
Memorial services sprang up across the city on the first anniversary of the attacks, Hamilton said. She attended one in a little park across the street, along with many others from the condo building who had known Jeffers.
“The minute the prayer was ended — and this was another bright, sunny, windless day — all of a sudden ... there was just, like, this hurricane … this incredible gust of wind that lasted five or 10 minutes,” Hamilton said.
“And then it was gone. That was it,” she said. “Everybody there thought it was something from God, you know, or the energy from these people who died so violently.”