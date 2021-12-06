Former longtime reporter/editor for Herald Courier dies at 68

“Jan Patrick was one of the best teachers I had outside of the classroom,” Susan Saylor, a resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and a former features writer at the Bristol Herald Courier, said. “She was the best and so very kind to me. She made a giant impact on me personally and professionally.”

Saylor was 22 when she came to the newspaper in the early 1990s as an intern. Thanks to Patrick, she learned how to write food stories and design pages.

“Jan taught me how to put a newspaper together, but she also taught me how to put my life together,” Saylor said. “She taught me how to plan ahead, how to call up a stranger and get them to agree to an interview and how to weave all of that into 24 column inches of storytelling.”

Another writer, Carolyn Rosenbaum Wilson, worked with Patrick at the newspaper from 1983 to 1992.

“I noticed that Jan was one of the hardest-working staff members in the newsroom when I was there — always staying on task and focusing on what needed to be done,” Wilson said. “Jan had a wonderful knack for design and for making a page look inviting to the readers.”