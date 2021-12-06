Former longtime reporter/editor for Herald Courier dies at 68

Jan King Patrick loved horses and a good story.
Patrick combined both loves in 1976 — with one of her first published stories in the Bristol Herald Courier on chasing down the Grayson Highlands Ponies in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
From there, Patrick spent 42 years behind the scenes at the newspaper until she retired in 2018.
On Friday, Patrick died at the age of 68 due to cardiac arrest. The heart problem happened while Patrick was seeking treatment for a blood clot in her lungs, her eldest son, Evan Patrick said.
“She was too weak to be revived,” Patrick, 36, said. “They tried to revive her five times.”
Born Feb. 27, 1953, Patrick grew up in Bristol, Tennessee, and graduated from Tennessee High School before attending the University of Tennessee.
In recent years, she’s served as the web designer for “A! Magazine for the Arts,” a publication of Arts Alliance Mountain Empire.
Patrick came to the newspaper in 1974. Her career was quickly elevated from a newspaper writer to editor.
“She was doing layout and design for the newsroom,” Mike Wilson, a design artist who worked with Patrick from 1982 to 1988, said. “She worked on the Progress edition. If she needed any artwork, she came over and asked me if I could do it.”
Wilson, 63, of Glade Spring, Virginia, worked as an artist with Patrick again from 2015 to 2018.
“We had good communication,” Wilson, 63, of Glade Spring, Virginia, said. “She was good to work with, just kind of laidback. You could joke with her.”
Over the course of her career, Patrick won dozens of awards from both the Virginia Press Association and the Tennessee Press Association for her work at the newspaper.
For a while in the 1980s, Patrick served as the editor of the Bristol Virginia-Tennessean, an afternoon newspaper.
“I worked with Jan for over 23 years, and she was incredibly talented and always a pleasure to be with,” Joyce Crockett, a longtime publisher’s secretary at the newspaper, said. “I am saddened to hear of her passing.”
By the 1990s while working as the features editor for the Herald Courier, Patrick oversaw sections called “Empire Magazine,” “Community” and “For Your Leisure.”
“Jan always had wonderful ideas,” Bill McKee, a former Bristol Herald Courier photographer and page designer from Glade Spring, said.
Many of the stories that appeared in the newspaper came from Patrick’s research, ideas and interests — from artists and animals to music, ballet, religion, history, education, food and small-town living.
“Jan Patrick was one of the best teachers I had outside of the classroom,” Susan Saylor, a resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and a former features writer at the Bristol Herald Courier, said. “She was the best and so very kind to me. She made a giant impact on me personally and professionally.”
Saylor was 22 when she came to the newspaper in the early 1990s as an intern. Thanks to Patrick, she learned how to write food stories and design pages.
“Jan taught me how to put a newspaper together, but she also taught me how to put my life together,” Saylor said. “She taught me how to plan ahead, how to call up a stranger and get them to agree to an interview and how to weave all of that into 24 column inches of storytelling.”
Another writer, Carolyn Rosenbaum Wilson, worked with Patrick at the newspaper from 1983 to 1992.
“I noticed that Jan was one of the hardest-working staff members in the newsroom when I was there — always staying on task and focusing on what needed to be done,” Wilson said. “Jan had a wonderful knack for design and for making a page look inviting to the readers.”
Even earlier, Patrick worked with Carla Twyman Molley, who remembered “she was kind of magical” in how she designed pages.
“She was such a special person because she had it all together,” Molley, 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee, said. “She loved her horses. She kept horses. And she was just very loyal to the newspaper.”