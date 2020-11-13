Former J&R Manufacturing executive sentenced to three years

ABINGDON, Va. - The former executive vice president of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, Virginia was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for failing to pay taxes and making false statements, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Teresa Barringer, 59, was previously convicted in December 2019 f willfully failing to pay payroll taxes and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement officers. She was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

The release states that court documents show Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. In July 2019, Barringer lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and forms she falsely completed to make 401(k)withdrawals. At sentencing, the District Court found Barringer lied under oath when testifying during her trial, the release states.