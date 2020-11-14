Former hoops star is new mayor of Cedar Bluff, Va.

Luke Phillips was relentlessly preparing for his senior basketball season at Richlands High School at this time four years ago. A whole new type of challenge awaits him these days.

Phillips, 22, was elected as the mayor of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, last week and will be sworn in next month as one of the youngest mayors in the history of the commonwealth. He takes office in January and will work with the Town Council of York Lindsey, Jaimie Tuggle, Tressia Boyd, Joe-Blair McGlothlin, Terry Stevenson and John Smith in a community with a population numbering a little more than 1,000.

“During my four-year term, there are some things that I would love to see be done,” Phillips said. “I will strive to keep Cedar Bluff as clean and pristine as possible at all times. I would love to receive as many grants as possible to help improve our town in all different ways. I am going to strive to bring in more recreation for our youth and adults to be involved in. I also would like to see businesses brought into town and incentivize them to choose our town.”

A senior at Bluefield State College majoring in civil engineering and technology, Phillips currently works as an intern engineer for the town of Richlands.

Wanting to help the town he grew up in, Phillips threw his hat into the political ring.