Former Emory & Henry student’s servant heart lives on

In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 pounds of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months later, thousands of the flowers are blooming. The acres of yellow blossoms represent a dream the parents refuse to let die.
The sunflowers also tell of a profound love that the Dimits want to pour into Marion and Southwest Virginia.
Just slightly more than a year ago, just after 10:30 p.m. on July 16, 2020, the Dimit family’s world changed irrevocably when their 20-year-old daughter, Gracie, died when a vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree near Emory & Henry College, where she was a student.
Last week, the couple remembered that just a short time earlier than night they’d Facetimed with Gracie and all had been well.
While the case has yet to go to trial, 21-year-old Lauren Nicole Salyer, also then an E&H student, faces an involuntary manslaughter charge following an investigation into the crash.
This year later, the Dimits’ grief remains raw but more directed. They want to make Gracie’s dreams of helping others, especially children, come true.
Her parents smiled as they remembered the clarity of Gracie’s life plan: graduate from college, become a teacher, meet and marry a farmer, have a family and live on a farm.
While they speak of the sadness and unfairness of her not living to pursue that dream, Steven and Brandy have established a foundation in her memory, the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation.
“We want her servant’s heart to live on…,” said Brandy. “We’ll do it for her … in her honor … her legacy.”
They also believe supporting the foundation will help Gracie’s brothers as they grieve and remember their sister. Brian, 25, was Gracie’s big brother, and Garrett, 16, and Grady, 13, were among the first youngsters their sister nurtured.
Of all her brothers, Brandy reflected, “She mothered them so much.”
Steven’s brother, Scott, and his wife, Analia, wanted to help grow the foundation. This spring, they bought a farm of 100+ acres on Old Ebenezer Road in Marion to be used for that purpose.
One day, the Dimits want the former cattle farm that includes a stretch of river frontage and a panoramic view of mountains to become a camp for children with special needs and disabilities and their families. Brandy and Steven, who have already had plans drawn, imagine cabins for families to stay together, and opportunities for fishing, hiking and so much more.
Now, Steven said, the camp is in the early planning stages.
However, other aspects of the foundation’s service are already being accomplished. This spring, it awarded four $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships are designated for local students who plan to teach and especially those who may want to work in special education or with at-risk children. There’s also a scholarship to help a student with special needs or who is at-risk to continue their education.
The Dimits are also exploring the development of a community playground that will also be accessible to children with special needs.
As well, the foundation has already donated funds to help Oak Point Elementary make its playground more accessible.
With the gift of the farm, Southern Grace Farm now, Steven and Brandy wanted to begin work that could help sustain the foundation and accomplish its work in phases.
For an idea, they only had to look to a photo of Gracie that has been widely shared since her death and that many of those who knew her best believe captures her spirit.
Anna Graham, one of Gracie’s best friends since childhood, took the photo of her surrounded by sunflowers.
John Graham, Anna’s father and the foundation president, said many more photos were taken that day on a Meadowview farm, including selfies featuring both girls, who considered themselves sisters.
The Dimits knew of that farm and its program to open each year to the public and donate proceeds to charity.
They borrowed the idea and ran with it.
Friends, family, and even Recovery Court participants undertaking community service helped plant and weed the rows upon rows of sunflowers. The donated assistance was a blessing, the Dimits said. “We couldn’t have been ready without it,” Brandy observed.
While the views are bucolic and the quiet is often only interrupted by the buzz of honeybees, the work was hard. Yet, the Dimits are grateful for the labor. “We’re pouring our grief and heartache into it … something for her,” Brandy said also noting that it’s good for the couple and their sons to sometimes be alone there. “You don’t escape the grief, but you escape the noise and distraction,” she said.
The family also wants to give back to the community and region.
“Our community has surrounded us with so much love. We want to pour love back into the community, children and youth,” Brandy said.
They particularly plan to follow Gracie’s heart and focus on children. She knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to teach. The Dimits’ and Grahams’ homes featured play schools with Gracie always as the teacher.
Gracie began volunteering with the Marion-based Summer Enrichment Program (SEP), which is overseen by ARC and traditionally served about 150 students from ages one to 21 during the summer, when she was 9 years old.
Dianne Tibbs, the longtime SEP director, said Gracie started as a volunteer, developed into an intern and then in 2019 served as a teacher. “She just had the gift,” Tibbs said last year.
On snow days, Steven said, she would go to the SEP building and steam carpets or do other work to prepare for the summer. “She had a special place in her heart for children in need,” Gracie’s dad said.
Her love of children was likely fostered by her parents, who share that passion.
Brandy also grew up in what she described “as not an ideal situation.” Later, when she worked in schools Brandy said Gracie saw her gravitate toward children who were often overlooked.
While Gracie played sports, Steven said her love for children always held the top place in her heart. “She’d rather go to Bible school and be a teacher,” he said.
Brandy had helped Gracie teach one day. She was impressed by her daughter “who could run a classroom.” Brandy remembered her being firm and yet gentle. “I know they felt loved and safe when they were with her.”
Gracie sometimes struggled with confidence, but not when it came to children, her parents said.
Brandy knew the work wasn’t easy. “I was exhausted that day,” she acknowledged.
“She was a great teacher,” John Graham said, noting that she was the children’s ministry teacher at his church. “The children loved her. She had a way of connecting with children. She loved and respected them,” said Graham, Smyth County’s clerk of court, a pastor and a neighbor of the Dimits.
Gracie’s teaching skills weren’t just admired by those who loved her.
Dennis Carter, Smyth County schools superintendent, taught a class at E&H last spring. Gracie was among his students. Last year, he reflected, “She was an amazing young lady and was going to be an absolute dynamic educator. Gracie had worked in the Summer Enrichment Program for many years and brought a wealth of information and knowledge to our class at E&H. She always exhibited empathy and understanding with the students she served. Gracie brought her experiences with the children out in most discussions we had in class with such care and compassion.”
Her parents noted that her caring extended to children’s basic needs, saying that she often bought youngsters clothing and other essentials when she saw they were needed.
Despite their influence, they believe she was born with a love of children. “She was born a nurturer,” said Brandy. “From the time she could carry baby dolls to her brothers, she mothered them so much.”
Gracie’s Christian faith also prompted her to serve, her parents believe. Her faith lifts them now.
Brandy acknowledged that since Gracie’s death they’ve struggled with faith, and she has felt betrayed by God. “I prayed every night for my children’s safety,” she said.
Yet, the mother said, “Her faith is still inspiring us.”
Gracie’s faith experiences may even inspire future camp treats. Brandy said Gracie always loved s’mores and Campfire Banana Boats at church camp. “One day, they’ll be staples at Camp Gracie,” Brandy said.
Gracie loved hiking and being outdoors, reading a book in a hammock, and dancing.
The Dimits hope the camp may be a place where other children can explore their passions and even dance like Gracie. With smiles they noted that she loved to dance, but, explained Brandy, “she wasn’t the most graceful person in the world, but she didn’t care she did it anyway.”
While the quarantine and restrictions of 2020 were challenges for most people, Brandy and Steven are grateful they had so much extra time with Gracie last spring and summer. “It was the biggest blessing to have that time,” Brandy said. “It was like we were given a gift.”
Last Wednesday, the Dimits opened what will one day be Camp Gracie to the public to share in the beauty of sunflowers and raise funds for the foundation. Visitors are asked to pay $5 per vehicle to enjoy Southern Grace Farm, just a short distance off U.S. 11, and donate $1 per stem to cut sunflowers. This week, several downtown merchants will also be selling bouquets of the sunflowers to raise money for the foundation.
When contemplating all that Gracie did and the foundation’s potential, John Graham reflected, “What an impact to have on the world in your first 20 years.”
In the last year, Graham said he has found himself talking about Gracie with some frequency. Eventually he realized, “We’d rather have Gracie here, but if we can’t have her we want to support young people to love like Gracie and have a positive impact on the community.”
How does someone love like Gracie?
“Her legacy is being a bright light,” Graham said.
This week, the farm, 477 Old Ebenezer Road, will be open through Friday 6:30-8 p.m., weather permitting. Brandy will announce the weekend hours on Facebook later in the week. For more information about the foundation, visit lovelikegracie.org.