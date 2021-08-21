Former Bristol-Bluff City Utility District manager accused of theft of nearly $300,000

A former utility district manager in Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been indicted after authorities said she misappropriated nearly $300,000 in district funds.

Tina L. Grindstaff, 50, faces one count of theft over $250,000, one count of theft over $60,000 and two counts of theft over $2,500. She served as the manager of the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District from Aug. 5, 2008 to June 6, 2019.

After Grindstaff’s resignation, the utility district, with assistance from the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts, examined finances and identified irregularities, according to a statement from the district. The district contacted the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation, which led to charges against the former manager.

The comptroller’s investigators found that Grindstaff misappropriated at least $294,810 in district funds, according to a news release from the state. Grindstaff directed unauthorized compensation to herself, including payments for overtime, leave, holiday and bonus pay, the release states.