Former Bristol-Bluff City Utility District manager accused of theft of nearly $300,000

A former utility district manager in Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been indicted after authorities said she misappropriated nearly $300,000 in district funds.
Tina L. Grindstaff, 50, faces one count of theft over $250,000, one count of theft over $60,000 and two counts of theft over $2,500. She served as the manager of the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District from Aug. 5, 2008 to June 6, 2019.
After Grindstaff’s resignation, the utility district, with assistance from the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts, examined finances and identified irregularities, according to a statement from the district. The district contacted the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation, which led to charges against the former manager.
The comptroller’s investigators found that Grindstaff misappropriated at least $294,810 in district funds, according to a news release from the state. Grindstaff directed unauthorized compensation to herself, including payments for overtime, leave, holiday and bonus pay, the release states.
Investigators also said she paid bonuses to employees totaling at least $24,025 that were not approved by commissioners and not reflected on the employees’ annual W-2 forms, the release states. Grindstaff is also accused of directing questionable payments and providing life insurance for her father, which totaled at least $132,907, and about $24,200 to her aunt, the release states.
The comptroller’s report says Grindstaff made $13,897 in questionable purchases and withdrawals. The report says she paid for shoes, watches, boat repairs, pool equipment, veterinary expenses, including euthanasia and cremation, a karaoke machine and tanning bulbs. Investigators were unable to determine whether the disbursements benefited the district, the release states.
Investigators took the case to a grand jury July 28. Grindstaff, who appears to have no criminal history, was arrested Thursday afternoon and released on $20,000 bail. It’s not known whether she has hired an attorney.
“There are a number of operations that must be strengthened within this utility district,” said state Comptroller Jason Mumpower, who is from Bristol. “These include adopting specific personnel policies regarding compensation, maintaining an equipment inventory list, and acquiring a dependable accounting system to ensure accurate financial statements. I’m pleased to note that commissioners are taking steps to address these issues.”
Upon Grindstaff’s departure, the district hired Tim Ham to serve as the new manager. He has finalized three years of financial records for the district and identified and resolved multiple bookkeeping issues, the district said in its statement.
Ham also identified deficiencies within the water system and worked with the board and its attorney to implement new policies and procedures and set new best practice standards, the statement said.