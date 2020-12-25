Forecasters expected 3 to 6 inches of snow for Mountain Empire

Meteorologists predicted a blanket of white snow to cover the ground this Christmas morning as a snowstorm affected the Mountain Empire.

Rain drenched the region early Thursday as temperatures hovered in the upper 40s to lower 50s. But windy conditions, which knocked down a few trees in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, showed early signs of snow.

Thursday’s sunset brought a strong cold front and lower temperatures to the area, quickly changing hours of rainfall to snow.

Moderate to heavy snow fall was predicted during the overnight hours and meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, forecasted about 3-6 inches of snow in the Tri-Cities. More snowfall was expected in the higher elevations.

Road conditions were expected to deteriorate overnight as transportation officials advised people to stay off the roads.

Dave Dierks, the chief meteorologist at WCYB, said today’s snow was expected to create the first white Christmas since 2010 — when more than an inch of snow was reported at the Tri-Cities Airport.

Flurries and dangerous wind chills are expected to continue during the day on Christmas in the higher elevations.