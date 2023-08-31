Roadways across the region and the nation are expected to busy this weekend during the traditional last long weekend of summer.

Law enforcement in Virginia is stepping up traffic enforcement during the Labor Day weekend — which is historically one of the busiest travel periods of the year — and often times the most deadly.

This week Virginia announced its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement campaign, which continues throughout the weekend through Monday night.

Last year, there were 6,910 alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roads —resulting in 4,174 persons injured and 274 fatalities. The number of people killed increased 11% compared to 2021.

“The Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign reflects our collective commitment to stopping irresponsible, impaired driving and in turn, saving lives. We’re asking all Virginians to plan a safe ride home before drinking,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Gerald Lackey.

Organizers remind Virginians to get a safe ride home after drinking or face arrest. The campaign uses public safety messages and high-visibility enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Statewide, 157 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign with a total of 476 saturation patrols and 100 sobriety checkpoints planned.

Last year there were 590 alcohol-related crashes in the month of September, with 24 deaths and 392 injuries, Virginia crash figures show.

During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police arrested 87 impaired drivers statewide. Deterring and detecting drunk drivers is one of the three focal points of the annual Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort – traffic safety program that state police participates in every Labor Day weekend, according to a statement.

The nationwide, state-sponsored initiative also aims to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by speeding and a failure to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in Operation CARE begins Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 4.

During Operation CARE over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police stopped 4,091 speeders and 1,800 reckless drivers. State troopers also cited 434 seat belt violations and assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists.

A total of 12 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period, compared to 10 deaths in 2021 and 20 deaths in 2020*.

AAA expects roadways, airports and cruise lines to be busier than last year.

“Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport or getting ready to set to sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plan accordingly,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson in Virginia. “Drivers, in particular, should ensure their vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll summer heat can take on batteries and tires.”

Last year, AAA responded to more than 6,000 emergency roadside service calls in Virginia over the Labor Day weekend, and nearly half of those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.

While Thursday afternoon was forecast to be the busiest time on U.S. roadways, Sept. 1 will also be high with greatest volumes expected between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights

“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Sept. 1, until noon on Sept. 5, according to the agency.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Travelers are urged to check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts around the state.

VDOT's online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Labor Day holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

Drivers are also reminded that Virginia's 'Move Over' law is now expanded to include all vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights, flares or warning signs. Drivers must now move over or slow down when a vehicle is stopped on the side of the road.

Fuel prices are expected to be at about the same levels as last Labor Day weekend. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.82 on Thursday, two cents less than one year ago.

Virginia’s average price is lower at $3.61, while the Tennessee average is lower still at $3.44, according to AAA.

GasBuddy.com reported unleaded prices ranged from a low of $3.25 to a high of $3.60 across both Bristols on Thursday.

The average in Bristol and Kingsport, Tennessee, was $3.33, which was seven cents lower than in 2022, according to AAA. Johnson City’s average price was a penny less at $3.32.

Across the border in Bristol Virginia, Washington and Scott counties in Virginia, the average price was $3.50. Most Southwest Virginia counties were generally in the $3.50 range, with prices ranging from a low of $3.44 in Scott County to a high of $3.60 in Buchanan County.

Virginia’s statewide average price for diesel was $4.29, or 65 cents per gallon lower than 2022 while the Southwest Virginia average was $4.20,or 73 cents less than a year ago.

The greater Tri-Cities average for diesel was $4.09, according to AAA.