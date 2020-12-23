 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food distributed to 1,000 people for Christmas in Southwest Virginia
0 comments
featured

Food distributed to 1,000 people for Christmas in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — Streams of people drove cars — or walked — to pick up free meals distributed Tuesday at a restaurant called Rain in Abingdon.

A line formed at the restaurant’s back door by 1 p.m. — an hour before the distribution of pork tenderloin meals began, said organizer Beth Stockner.

More than 100 meals were distributed in an hour. And the line was still steady at 3:15 p.m., as one woman asked that any leftovers be given to Faith in Action.

Besides Rain, another 50 meals were given away at Abingdon’s Chick-n-Little Restaurant, Stockner said.

“We’re actually doing it across four counties in Southwest Virginia,” said Stockner.

That included more meal distributions in Dickenson County on Tuesday at Clinchco and Haysi.

Lawton Mullins, the president of the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, orchestrated the food giveaway of 1,000 meals for anyone who was interested in receiving hot food — just before Christmas, according to Stockner,

“This year has been a hard year for everyone. The response and generosity by our members has been amazing. We are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Stockner, the public relations director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association.

Fourteen member companies and several anonymous donors leaped on board to make this project come to fruition — to help those in need at a time they need it most, Stockner said.

More hot Christmas dinner pickups will be offered at:

— Buchanan County, Wednesday, Noah Horn Well Drilling, 1070 Sandy Valley Lane, Oakwood, Virginia, starting at noon.

— Wise County, Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina, 746 Commonwealth Drive, Norton, Virginia.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces
Local News

Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces

Several years ago, Smyth County native Joan Worley spent some of her spare time going to craft shows. She usually came home with jewelry items that featured beads, so she decided to try her hand at making her own necklaces, bracelets and earrings. From beading, she expanded in 2011 to incorporate acorns into her designs.

Local News

A White Christmas looking likely for Bristol

Bristol could see a white Christmas this year. “There’s a 50% chance or better of seeing some snow flying around on Christmas morning,” said meteorologist Sam Roberts at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.
Local News

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.

Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way. At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts