Food distributed to 1,000 people for Christmas in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — Streams of people drove cars — or walked — to pick up free meals distributed Tuesday at a restaurant called Rain in Abingdon.

A line formed at the restaurant’s back door by 1 p.m. — an hour before the distribution of pork tenderloin meals began, said organizer Beth Stockner.

More than 100 meals were distributed in an hour. And the line was still steady at 3:15 p.m., as one woman asked that any leftovers be given to Faith in Action.

Besides Rain, another 50 meals were given away at Abingdon’s Chick-n-Little Restaurant, Stockner said.

“We’re actually doing it across four counties in Southwest Virginia,” said Stockner.

That included more meal distributions in Dickenson County on Tuesday at Clinchco and Haysi.

Lawton Mullins, the president of the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, orchestrated the food giveaway of 1,000 meals for anyone who was interested in receiving hot food — just before Christmas, according to Stockner,