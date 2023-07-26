ABINGDON, Va. — Skylar Leonard, produce manager for the Food City in Piney Flats, was named among this year’s winners of the International Fresh Produce Association retail manager awards.

The program recognizes the top 15 produce managers within the industry during their Global Produce & Floral Show, according to a written statement.

“We would like to congratulate Skylar on this well-deserved honor. He is a tremendous asset to our company and the community as a whole. Skylar is dedicated to providing our customers with the best service, quality and variety, while promoting the many health benefits of eating fresh produce,” said Joe Greene, Food City vice president of produce operations.

IFPA recognizes produce managers for “their commitment to fresh produce, innovative merchandising, community service, and customer satisfaction.”

The winners are selected from hundreds of nominations submitted throughout the retail industry.

Leonard is passionate about serving his customers. He is committed to educating and promoting the health benefits of eating fresh produce through the Fruits & Veggies More Matters and My Plate campaigns. He promotes the company’s School Bucks and Kid’s Club Programs and supports local school programs, encouraging students to eat more fruits and vegetables and make heathier food choices.

Leonard is also an avid supporter of Food City’s locally grown produce initiative, which supports a number of local growers. He works to cross merchandise complimentary items throughout the store and promotes Food City’s organic line of produce.

Leonard serves on the Tennessee High School Board of Directors and PTA, is a mentor for tnAchieves, a nonprofit organization that assists high school students transitioning into college and assists with fundraising efforts for his high school alma mater.

Leonard will be recognized during the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in October in Anaheim, Calif.