Food City, United Way, WCYB to fundraise for Hurley flood relief

HURLEY, Va. — Food City is teaming up with the United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB-TV to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts in Hurley.

Food City, headquartered in Abingdon, has pledged a $10,000 donation to kick off the drive. The campaign will run from Sept. 3-12 at Food City locations in the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout, according to a news release.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding, and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Food City President and CEO Steve Smith.

Earlier this week, Food City donated a truckload of water to the flood victims. Residents can also donate items at the Food City store in Vansant and the Super Dollar Food Center in Grundy.