 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food City, United Way, WCYB to fundraise for Hurley flood relief
0 comments

Food City, United Way, WCYB to fundraise for Hurley flood relief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

HURLEY, Va. — Food City is teaming up with the United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB-TV to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts in Hurley.

Food City, headquartered in Abingdon, has pledged a $10,000 donation to kick off the drive. The campaign will run from Sept. 3-12 at Food City locations in the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout, according to a news release.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding, and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Food City President and CEO Steve Smith.

Earlier this week, Food City donated a truckload of water to the flood victims. Residents can also donate items at the Food City store in Vansant and the Super Dollar Food Center in Grundy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases
Local News

Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts